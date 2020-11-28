Rochelle Humes discusses having baby number four

Rochelle Humes welcomed baby son Blake with her husband Marvin Humes in October. The pair - who are already parents to daughters Valentina and Alaia-Mai, have been loving every minute in their baby bubble.

Last month, The Hit List star took part in a fan Q&A on Instagram and it wasn't long before the question of baby number four came up.

The This Morning star answered honestly, saying she likes to "never say never" to the idea of expanding their family further.

One of the famous mum's followers asked: "Do you want any more children or is Blake the last?" to which Rochelle responded: "Um, I think so. That's the plan. I feel very lucky, very blessed to have three healthy children. And yeah, I think he will be. But I like to never say never."

Rochelle made the confession during a fan Q&A

Since little Blake's arrival on 9 October, the Humes family have shared plenty of sweet snaps of their first son, much to fans' delight.

Rochelle even proved that her son is shaping up to be quite the fashionista!

Revealing that Blake had been gifted the most incredible pair of shoes, the mother-of-three proudly showed off an amazing set of knitted trainers that her days-old baby had been sent – and the black red and white trainers were seriously trendy.

Rochelle recently confessed that her two daughters are obsessed with their newborn baby brother and are eager to lend a helping hand.

Blake is pictured bonding with his sister

During a fan Q&A, she admitted: "If I'm honest, if anything, I'm more having the two girls arguing about who's going to pass me the baby wipes or who's going to push their brother in the buggy. That's what I'm up against."

Rochelle and Marvin welcomed little Blake on Friday 9 October, sharing the joyous news on Instagram.

"Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020. I didn't think I'd ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we've been in a love bubble ever since..." Rochelle wrote at the time.

