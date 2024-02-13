Isla Fisher reveals husband Sacha Baron Cohen's odd Valentine's Day tradition

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have been a couple for over two decades, first meeting in 2001, announcing their engagement in 2004, and tying the knot in 2010.

However, the love between them remains as strong as ever, although it certainly has odd ways of manifesting, as Isla recently revealed.

The actress and writer, 48, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and was asked how she and her husband, 52, celebrated Valentine's Day, which didn't really involve much.

"I think just having a lot of kids and being busy, we don't do a lot," she explained. Sacha and Isla share children Olive, 16, Elula, 13, and Montgomery, eight.

"But every year, Sacha does give me a card that [says] 'Happy Valentine's Day from…' and then there's a massive question mark," she added with a laugh, doubling down in giggles as she continued: "As if anybody else would send me one!

"As if I have any other Valentines, I'm a mother of three," Isla said, and Kelly cheekily responded: "Men are lining up for that opportunity!" and Isla continued: "Yeah, there's so many men."

Kelly gushed though that they just seemed like "a fun couple," and deemed them "couple goals," while the two also bonded over focusing on Galentine's Day plans instead.

During an appearance on the talk show Lorraine, the Arrested Development star explained why they keep their three children out of the spotlight, saying: "It's unfair on them!"

"Kids deserve a normal childhood. I want them to be outdoors and play and run around [and] not feel self-conscious."

She explained in an interview with TODAY Parents that it was because she wanted to maintain a sense of privacy that she never posted about them on social media or ever took them to a red carpet or premiere.

"If you speak about your children or if you take them to a red carpet event, you can't be litigious later on when there is a picture of them in something and say, 'hey, they deserve anonymity,' but they do," she said.

"They have rights, too. It's a very conscious decision and truly I would feel really disgusting about myself if I used my family to sell something. It wouldn't sit right with me. It doesn't line up with my values."

The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress said that while the concept of talking about one's personal life isn't novel for celebrities, that wasn't always the case when she first broke into the industry.

"It feels like now it's an interesting news point that I don't want to talk about it," Isla shared. "Yet when I started out, it was interesting that people wanted to talk about their private life. No one could believe it.

"Everyone was like 'Oh my god. Can you believe she is talking about her private life' whoever it was. Nowadays, we are used to everyone sharing everything that I've become an interesting news story for keeping a secret."

