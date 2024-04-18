New mum Lady Kitty Spencer shares new wedding photos to honour 'beloved' brother Samuel

Lady Kitty Spencer had the wedding of the year in 2021 when she walked down the aisle with South African businessman Michael Lewis.

The lavish nuptials took place in Rome and lasted for three days and while the bride has shared plenty of photos from her big day, she hasn't released the full album. On Thursday, she shared two new images from her wedding as she prepared to walk down the aisle with her brothers, Samuel Aitken and Louis, Viscount Althorp.

Lady Kitty shared the special snaps to mark Samuel's 21st birthday and she shared some loving words for her brother, saying: "My beloved brother @samuelaitken_ 21 today. By each other's side forever. I love you with all my heart."

In one of the sweet photos, Louis stands at Kitty's side, while Samuel kisses the bride-to-be on her hand. The other snap sees the trio with their backs to the camera as they prepared to walk Lady Kitty down the aisle.

Lady Kitty wasn't the only relative who Samuel walked down the aisle, as he also had the same role when his sister Lady Amelia Spencer married Greg Mallet in 2023.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about having her younger brother playing a massive part at her wedding, Amelia explained: "He's the other love of my life, so it made so much sense that it was Samuel who walked me down the aisle. He was born when I was 11 and we have a very, very special relationship. He even said in his speech at the wedding that up until the age of seven, he believed I was his 'other mum'."

This marks Samuel's first birthday as an uncle after Lady Kitty secretly welcomed a child with her husband, only sharing the news of her daughter's arrival on Mother's Day last month.

The mum-of-one had kept her entire pregnancy secret and in the post confirming her daughter's arrival, she penned: "It's the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day to those who celebrate today."

The 33-year-old had previously been open about wanting to start a family but maintained she had always valued her privacy when it comes to her relationships.

"It's not that I don't place an importance on love. It's because, for me, love is the most important thing in the world, and I will protect it with all my heart by not making it a topic of discussion," she told Town & Country magazine. "I just look forward to a really happy home life: a happy marriage and happy children. And I feel very at peace that things play out the way they should."