Gemma Atkinson is officially engaged to long-term boyfriend Gorka Marquez. The couple shared the same photo of Gemma kissing Gorka on the cheek on Instagram, and gave fans a glimpse of Gemma's stunning engagement ring in the process.

Specific details of the diamond are yet to have been confirmed, but engagement and wedding ring and jewellery brand Taylor & Hart has valued the ring at an estimated cost of £11,900.

Kate Earlam-Charnley, Design Director of the brand explained that the ring looks to feature a 1.50ct centre oval diamond set in platinum, with a band of roughly 1.6mm wide, fishtail pave diamonds to half eternity and non-cathedral shoulders.

She added: "The delicate band makes for super comfortable wearing whilst also bringing the focus to the centre diamond. Oval diamonds are a very elegant shape and optically elongate the fingers. These features combined make the Dulcet ring design one of Taylor & Hart's most sought-after designs, especially when ladies choose a design for themselves."

A mock image of Gemma's ring

The label also provided a mock close-up image of Gemma's jewel, and it is truly beautiful.

Gemma shared the image on Instagram with the caption: "Valentine's forever… Of course I said yes," while Gorka wrote: "The best day with my forever Valentine's. I asked and she said YES! Happy Valentine's Day everyone."

Gemma and Gorka started dating a few months after meeting on the set of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017, and the pair welcomed their first child Mia on 4 July 2019.

Previously, Gemma spoke out about having no intentions of getting married anytime soon. She told HELLO!: "People are always commenting on our Instagram photos with 'Put a ring on it' and I think, shouldn’t you ask if I want to get married? No, I think how we are is perfect. We both like the fact that it keeps it fresh and keeps us on our toes."

