10 Hollywood red-carpet looks that could be bridal: Elizabeth Hurley, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston and more Gorgeous dresses from Jessica Biel and Margot Robbie too

If you're seeking glamorous fashion inspiration, the red carpet is the perfect place to observe magnificent dresses in their droves. However, it is also a source of bridal inspiration too, as the likes of Elizabeth Hurley, Jessica Biel and Penelope Cruz have all sported the most show-stopping bridal-worthy gowns that can inspire your own wedding day style.

DISCOVER: 9 times the royals' red-carpet looks have given us bridal inspo

1. Gwyneth Paltrow

If an effortlessly cool bridal look is on your radar, then you'll adore this striking gown from Gwyneth Paltrow, which she wore to the Academy Awards back in 2012. Not only does it have an asymmetric design which is ultra stylish, it also features a beautiful floor-length cape in matching material. Trés chic!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stunning celebrity wedding dresses to fall in love with

2. Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley is a timeless beauty, and so is this elegant lace gown which she sported in 2017. Its sleek silhouette is ideal for brides who want to steer clear of Princess dresses, and the puddle train and three-quarter sleeves make it a real classic.

3. Helen Mirren

Proving that age means nothing when it comes to looking incredible, Helen Mirren looked every inch the goddess when she rocked this dress in 2015. The sheer lace bodice steals the show while the long sleeves are trendy addition, and what's handy for brides is that the pleated skirt is loose enough for busting shapes on the dancefloor.

SEE: The most unique celebrity engagement rings will wow you

GALLERY: The most stunning royal engagement rings

4. Nicole Kidman

If you've been keeping up with Bridgerton, you may already be falling for puff sleeves and delicate satin, and this 2019 Nicole Kidman showstopper is another tick in the vintage-style box. Boho brides may want to pair this kind of dress with angelic waves and antique jewels for maximum effect.

5. Penelope Cruz

If this doesn't scream bridal chic, then we don't know what does. Penelope Cruz looks fit to glide down the aisle in this breathtaking number she donned for a red-carpet appearance. The draped tulle and appliqué lace only adds to the glamour, and the sweetheart bandeau neckline keeps it modern.

6. Jessica Biel

In 2018, Jessica Biel stepped out in this fabulous dress, and it’s a style that would suit any modern-day bride. The straight-cut neckline and dramatic asymmetrical ruffles give it an eye-catching silhouette and the geometric patterned fabric provides further fashion points.

7. Jennifer Aniston

If you're not the shy and retiring type, then a figure-hugging bridal gown à la Jennifer Aniston could be on the cards. In 2020, the actress wowed in this slinky satin creation which featured a cowl neckline and fishtail hem. Team the dress with a slick of red lipstick and sparkly jewellery to nail wedding-day glam.

8. Margot Robbie

Actress Margot Robbie looked a vision in all-white as she attended a glittering Oscars ceremony. The fashion-forward design featured statement draped shoulders, an elegant layered skirt and a sophisticated train. If you want understated elegance on your dream day, this style could be 'the one'.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's five engagement rings are out of this world – see photos

MORE: Celeb brides with coloured wedding dresses: Victoria Beckham, Chrissy Teigen, Gwen Stefani, more

9. Halle Berry

How do you fancy sashaying down the aisle in a sultry Halle Berry-approved design? The silky gown with plunging neckline comes with a pretty lace overskirt, and styles like this often come with the overlay as detachable to allow you to switch up your look.

10. Lupita Nyong'o

Ensure all eyes are on you with a top-to-toe beaded gown, just like the wonderful Lupita Nyong'o's. This mermaid-esque gown is the epitome of bridal decadence, and perfect for getting married at night or if you're planning to wear a second dress on your big day.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.