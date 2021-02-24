What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding was really like - as told by insiders The Royal Wedding in 2018 was attended by lots of high-profile guests

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do" at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018 with the world watching.

While we may have tuned in from our sofas, many high-profile royals such as Prince William and Kate Middleton and A-listers like Victoria Beckham and Oprah Winfrey were lucky enough to make the guest list.

Here's what the royal wedding was really like, as told by those important people who were actually there…

Victoria Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham were among those to get a golden ticket to this legendary royal occasion, and when speaking to the Evening Standard, Posh Spice gushed about the special day.

She said: "It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding. It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them."

Going on to add: "Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him. It felt very real, very honest."

At the time, Victoria shared a post of the newlyweds, writing: "Congratulations, an amazing day. So proud to be British! Thank you so much for including @davidbeckham and I. We are so honoured and so happy for you both. 🇬🇧 x vb"

Oprah Winfrey

It is no secret that Meghan Markle has a strong bond with chat show host Oprah Winfrey so, of course, she was in attendance on the day. The Hollywood icon spoke out about her experience of the royal wedding in a piece in O, The Oprah Magazine.

She penned: "I was unprepared for the depth of emotion I felt stepping onto the grounds of Windsor Castle. It literally took my breath away. I exclaimed out loud to no-one in particular: 'Whoa! This right here is a whole 'nother level!'

"And I thought immediately of the history, the legacy, the astounding moment Meghan Markle was stepping into. And what it would take to be prepared for such a moment. The life she was leaving behind and the new world to which she was rising—all part of a destiny she helped design."

Elton John

Elton John provided entertainment at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding reception with an impromptu sing-along, and he acknowledged the momentous occasion in a CNN interview.

The hitmaker said: "It was very, very wonderful to be there. To have a black gospel choir, a multiracial bride, a black cellist, who was wonderful, a preacher —it felt like a party, and it felt like progress had been made. Thank god, thank god."

Elton's husband, David Furnish also had a lovely time: "What was so inspiring, and it sounds corny, but, true love is what really shone through and that's what everybody felt, the sincerity and the integrity of that true love on the day."

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra was there to witness one of the world's most talked-about weddings, and she celebrated with an Instagram post of gorgeous images from the day.

To accompany the photographs, she wrote: "Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still. That happened today. You my friend, were the epitome of grace, love and beauty.

"Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately."

Serena Williams

Tennis star Serena Williams has known Meghan Markle for years, so it came as no surprise when she was added to the guestlist of the decade.

In an interview with InStyle, Serena opened up about that magical day back in 2018. "You know, I’ve known Meghan [Markle] for years, so it was good to see my friend happy," Serena said.

