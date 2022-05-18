Lady Gabriella Windsor's 'unnerving moment' with wedding outfit went unnoticed The royal got married on 18 May 2019

On their third wedding anniversary on 18 May, Lady Gabriella Windsor and her financier husband Thomas Kingston are likely looking back at their big day with fond memories – but it wasn't all smooth sailing.

The 41-year-old royal bride reportedly wore an impressive four bespoke bridal outfits created by Luisa Beccaria on her wedding weekend, but she suffered an "unnerving" mishap with her first gown, which featured long sleeves and elegant embroidery. The Queen's cousin Prince Michael of Kent's daughter teamed her dress with a stunning white tulle veil and a diamond tiara – which almost didn't make it to the altar in one piece!

WATCH: All the best moments from Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding

In an interview with HELLO!, Lady Gabriella explained: "Suddenly I could feel my tiara start to pull back and in those few unnerving moments I thought it would come crashing down with an almighty clunk.

"My little bridesmaids had accidentally wandered on to my very sheer tulle 20ft veil. I slowed down until they’d stepped off it, but then it happened again. Fortunately my hairdresser had pinned the tiara in place and it stood firm.

Lady Gabriella Windsor revealed her bridesmaids stepped on her 20ft veil

The royal was wearing an exquisite tiara that featured diamonds set in gold and silver in a classic Russian fringe style. It was previously worn by her mother Princess Michael of Kent and her grandmother Princess Marina of Greece on their wedding days.

Lady Gabriella's beauty look consisted of subtle makeup and her hair in semi-up do – luckily, it was held firmly in place to prevent her tiara from slipping off.

The royal bride wore four dresses by Luisa Beccaria

She said 'I do' in front of royals such as the Queen, Prince Harry and Princess Anne at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, with further celebrations at Frogmore House afterwards. Both venues happen to be the ones Prince Harry and Meghan Markle selected for their big day one year earlier.

Lady Gabriella had several outfit changes throughout the day - she changed out of her embroidered gown and into a new frock for the evening celebration, followed by a dress for when the newlyweds left the reception. She also wore another dress by the same designer for a brunch the following day.

