Stacey Solomon reveals wedding date to Joe Swash – and it's sooner than you think

Stacey Solomon has been preparing for her upcoming nuptials since getting engaged to Joe Swash on Christmas Eve. She's chosen the invitations, the table decorations and even the centrepieces… leaving fans wondering when her actual wedding date is.

On Sunday, the Loose Women panellist finally answered her fans' burning questions about her big day and revealed that she and Joe are getting married this summer.

"So many questions, so I've tried to answer the most asked ones," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding: "We are hoping to get married end of summer. We know we won't be allowed many people but still unclear on exactly how many.

"We will most likely need to have a table for every household but again, not clear with vaccine progress etc..."

She later went on to explain that due to COVID, it might not even happen after all. "It may all be stopped like so many people's days have been over the last year. Bit planning and making bits makes me happy and trying to think positively about the future is always nice," she confessed.

It's not the first time the mother-of-three has spoken out about her wedding. A few weeks ago she admitted that she wants to make everything herself, instead of hiring a stylist.

The couple with their son Rex and Stacey's two sons Zachary and Leighton

"I want to make as much as I can because I just enjoy it so much. Signs, hair bits, table decorations, centrepieces, invites. It's just all so exciting," she revealed.

Stacey announced her engagement to Joe on Christmas Eve after he surprised her during their usual family walk in the woods nearby to their home in Essex.

She shared a photo of herself crying with her diamond engagement ring on show and wrote, "To the moon and back bub. I have no words."

She later took to her Instagram Stories with more details. "For anyone wondering, yep I was wearing a Norm jumper, reindeer ears and my slippers," she explained. "I thought we were just going for a walk in the park but… I love you all."