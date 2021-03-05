Gogglebox stars you didn't know were married or engaged

Gogglebox is full of happily married couples, from Stephen Webb and his hairdresser husband Daniel Lustig to Anne and Ken who have been married for over 50 years, but some of the stars have off-screen husbands and wives. And Pete Sandiford has recently popped the question to his girlfriend! Here's everything you need to know…

Jenny Newby

Jenny and Lee pictured with Lee's partner Stephen

Jenny and Lee always appear together from their caravan site in Hull, but although the pair often get mistaken for partners, they are in fact just friends. Jenny has a husband called Ray, who doesn’t feature on the show, and Lee’s partner of 26 years, Stephen only made a brief cameo once.

Pete Sandiford

Pete recently asked girlfriend Paige to marry him

In a recent Gogglebox episode, the TV star casually confirmed that he is "going to have a wife" during a conversation with his sister Sophie. Pete is engaged to Paige Yeomans, who does not feature on the show.

Pete revealed his sister would get the privilege of being his "best woman" at the wedding, but she did refuse to go all out and wear a suit.

Baasit Siddiqui

Baasit and Melissa had a beautiful wedding day

Baasit Siddiqui appears on the show with his father Sid and brother Umar, and he often speaks about his children Amelia and Theodore. They do not feature on screen, and nor does his wife Melissa.

Late last year Baasit used his family Instagram (@thesiddiquis) to mark eight years of marriage with throwback wedding snaps. Alongside two photographs from the day, and a picture of them with their children, Baasit wrote: "Wow! I can’t believe me and @melissasiddiqui have been married for eight years!

"Lots and lots of ups and the occasional down but I couldn’t be more happy and proud to be married to the brightest, prettiest and most loving lady ever. “Me & the little ones love you loads. Thank you for being amazing Mel. Love you so much xxx"

Sid Siddiqui

Sid's wife doesn't appear on the hit show

Although you never see Sid's wife Nasreen, the couple have been married for 40 years! As well as Baasit and Umar, they share two daughters and a third son Raza, who occasionally makes an appearance on the show.

