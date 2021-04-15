8 unique ideas for that 'something blue' item on your wedding day

We all love a tradition or two, and when it comes to weddings, there are plenty to choose from. Throwing the bouquet, cutting the cake and having 'something blue' with you as you walk down the aisle are all sweet touches on the wedding day, but what if you wanted to give your marital rituals a modern twist?

The colour blue is said to represent love and fidelity, which is why brides have carried 'something blue' with them on their wedding day for centuries. If you fancy updating this age-old tradition, here are eight unique ideas for you.

Paint those fingers and toes

A lot of brides opt for neutral and natural tones of nail polish on their wedding day, but why not break the mould and go for a shade of blue? If bright and bold isn't your thing then there are plenty of great options like this OPI shade called Ring Bare-er. If the colour doesn't win you over, then the name should do.

O.P.I Ring Bare-Er, £14.23, Amazon

Out with the gold and in with the blue

For years brides have gone for cream, ivory, white or gold shoes but choosing blue shoes is another great way of getting your 'something blue' in whilst subtly accessorising your dress. These slingback Zara heels are a lovely, delicate shade of blue that would complement the OPI nail polish perfectly if you went for both. Hey, it's your wedding day – why not?

Slingback Shoes, £45.99, Zara

A classic noughties hit

All Rise to the occasion with a track or two from this early noughties boy band that everybody loves. If you were a fan of them back in the day, add a couple of their songs to your post-ceremony playlist – it's sure to have everyone up on their feet and heading to the dancefloor.

Best of Blue, £5.19, Amazon

Diamonds are a girl's best friend

As proven by brides-to-be Lady Diana Spencer and Kate Middleton, there's nothing more timeless than a sapphire ring, but if your engagement ring is a bit more subtle than the famous royal gem, you could opt for some sapphire earrings to add delicate touches of blue to your wedding day. The great thing about wedding day jewellery is that you can wear the pieces again and again, even after the big day is over.

Blue Peacock Teal Earrings, £22, Not on the High Street

Say 'I do' to blue

Blue flowers can make a lovely addition to a classic floral bouquet. Whether it's a natural blue or roses dyed in your shade of choice, this is another great way to add your 'something blue'. Why not have your flowers pressed and framed as a keepsake too?

Ribbons galore

If you like a classic look when it comes to floral bouquets, a dash of blue in the form of a ribbon would work perfectly. It's a simple and affordable way to get your 'something blue' into your day without it detracting from your wedding look.

Blue Ribbon, £3.99, Amazon

Arrive in style

We haven't all got a blue Jaguar E-Type sitting on the driveway like Harry and Meghan, but when choosing your wedding car, why not go for a shade of blue and arrive like a royal? If you go for the classic cream or black, you could always decorate the bonnet with blue wedding ribbons.

Accessorize your locks

Whether you wear your hair down or opt for an up-do, subtle hair accessories are a great way to incorporate that 'something blue' into your wedding day look. This beautiful blue hair comb is the perfect touch of blue without feeling as though it's too much.

Blue Crystal Wedding Hair Comb, £85, Not on the High Street

