Olivia Henson's majorly unexpected bridal platform heels spark serious debate

The Duke of Westminster married his beautiful bride Olivia Henson on 7 June and we are still reeling over her exquisite bridal beauty.

The Duke of Westminster's Bride Olivia Henson windswept and beautiful

The 31-year-old chose a truly breathtaking, ivory silk crepe satin dress which was intricately embroidered by British designer Emma Victoria Payne, also known as EVP.

© Getty Olivia Henson arrives for her wedding to Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster at Chester Cathedral

There was much speculation as to what designer the stunning bride would opt for, but this style seemed like the perfect fit. The standout dress featured a bias-cut skirt, a pleated waistband, gathered sleeves, a dropped waist, a keyhole back and a detachable two-metre train.

© Getty Olivia kisses the Duke

Most notably, the scalloped edge neckline with hand appliquéd embroidery had a special link to the bride's family. "The bespoke embroidery design was hand drawn and reimagined by EVP incorporating floral motifs and edgings from Olivia’s great-great-grandmother's veil circa 1880." How incredible?

But did you notice Olivia's wedding shoes? If you did, you weren't alone. The bride wore a pair of dark blue, velvet high heels that came adorned with a dramatic bow. They were hidden by the hem of the dress, but as she walked, we caught a glimpse of the statement heels.

© Getty Olivia Grosvenor wears blue high heels by Silvia Lago

Taking to Instagram, fashion fans seemed to remark that the shoes were too bold compared with the delicate nature of the dress. One onlooker said: "Somebody should have told her about the shoes. They ruin the whole look." Another Instagram user said: "I understand the something blue but why not blue garter. Really distracting from the dress." A third quipped: "Have never seen dark color shoes with a wedding dress. Wow, is that a new trend??"

© Silvia Lago Olivia Henson's wedding shoes were known as the 'Valentina 100 Riviera Blue Silk Velvet Block Heel Pumps' by Silvia Lago

It appears that the stunning Olivia was simply following old English tradition with her chosen wedding shoes. The saying: "Something Olde, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue, A Sixpence in your Shoe.” We're not sure she had a sixpence in her shoe (!) but the blue tone follows sentiment and we love the contrast.

© Getty Olivia's wedding dress was by Emma Victoria Payne

Many brides wear bold and unique wedding shoes under their gowns. Most memorably, Sarah Jessica Parker's character of Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and The City wore the iconic Manolo Blahnik 'Hangisi' - a beautiful blue satin buckle pump, woven from the finest silk, in a vibrant cobalt blue, finished with an encrusted with a crystallised brooch. Many brides since then have opted for a similar look.

Perhaps this was Olivia's Carrie moment?