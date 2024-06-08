Olivia Henson's 'incredibly romantic' borrowed £60k tiara at Duke of Westminster wedding

It may not have been a royal wedding, but the Duke of Westminster's nuptials on 7 June caused an equally large fan frenzy, especially when it came to his bride Olivia Henson's wedding outfit.

The big day was a year in the making after Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia announced their engagement in April 2023. During that time, speculation was rife over what the bride would wear – would she take inspiration from her mother-in-law Natalia's gown? Would she borrow a sentimental wedding tiara?

© Getty The 31-year-old bride wore the Faberge Myrtle Leaf tiara

The wait was finally over on Friday when she stepped out at Chester Cathedral in a gorgeous backless wedding dress trimmed with lace by British designer Emma Victoria Payne. But with so many accessories to choose from in the Grosvenor jewellery collection, why did Olivia borrow the same tiara worn by her sister-in-law Lady Tamara?

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Duke of Westminster's bride Olivia Henson was windswept and beautiful at society wedding

Much like Meghan Markle, Olivia wore her tumbling brunette hair in a chic updo consisting of plaits twisted into a bun. It was topped with the Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara which secured her custom veil, covered in hand-drawn floral motifs and edgings from Olivia’s great-great-grandmother's veil circa 1880.

Tiara's history

© Getty Olivia wore bespoke bride and veil by Emma Victoria Payne to marry the Duke of Westminster

Created in 1906, the tiara was originally commissioned for Lord Hugh Grosvenor's wedding with Lady Mabel Crichton, and it has since been passed down to other Grosvenor brides.

While it no doubt holds lots of sentimental value, it has also developed a large estimated monetary value, according to Zack Stone of Seven Stone.

"Adorned with round brilliant diamonds, the intricate tiara features two sprays of myrtle leaves and berries, with stalks of engraved red gold and leaves set in rub-over silver, showcasing a perfect blend of elegance and heritage.

© Getty Hugh's mother Natalia and three sisters were pictured arriving at the ceremony

"Not only is the tiara a sentimental choice… but it’s also an incredibly romantic one as the myrtle leaf is a symbol of love and closely associated with Aphrodite, the Greek Goddess of love.

"I’d estimate the tiara to be worth $75,000 (£60,000)," he said.

Lady Tamara's wedding

© Tim Graham Lady Tamara wore the same tiara when she married Edward van Cutsem in 2004

Billionaire Hugh's eldest sister Lady Tamara Grosvenor also wore the Fabergé tiara for her wedding with Edward van Cutsem twenty years ago.

Tamara teamed her tiara with a Bruce Oldfieldivory silk georgette wedding dress embroidered with rows of tiny antique silk velvet rosebuds with a two-metre

It was not the only similarity between Tamara and Olivia's wedding. They both chose the same venue, Chester Cathedral, and close family friend Prince William acted as usher for both occasions.

The late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were also among the guests, while Olivia and Hugh shared their special day with Princess Eugenie.

© Wesley Hugh Grosvenor's mother Natalia wore the Bagration Spinel tiara when she married Gerald Grosvenor in 1978

It was thought that Olivia was most likely to follow in her mother-in-law's footsteps and wear the Bagration Spinel Tiara and Parure, which Natalia Phillips wore on her wedding day in 1978.

Olivia's hidden bridal details

© Getty The bride wore blue heels

Following the age-old tradition of the bride's having 'Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue', Olivia opted for a pair of dark blue, velvet high heels. Hidden by the hem of the dress, the Silvia Lago footwear featured a dramatic bow and a chunky heel which were just visible as she walked into the cathedral on the arm of her father.

She also carried a white and pink bouquet that tied in with the floral arch made up of beautiful roses, lavender and baby's breath outside the cathedral.

It is thought that the couple did an outfit change for their private wedding reception at Eton Hall, Hugh's ancestral home where they got engaged.

DON'T MISS: Princess Kate gets special mention at the Duke of Westminster's wedding