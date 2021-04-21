Gemma Atkinson shows off gorgeous post-lockdown makeover - see Gorka Marquez's hilarious reaction The radio star wasted no time rushing to the hairdressers

Gemma Atkinson has debuted her stunning post-lockdown hair transformation - and wow!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star happily flaunted her shorter locks, which were lightly tinted too.

"Today's the day! @emilyrosemonkhair doing my hair!" she wrote. "My roots are half way down my head so it's very much needed."

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson unveils stunning post-lockdown hair transformation

After her visit to the hair salon, Gemma paraded her makeover - and asked fiancé Gorka Marquez if he "noticed anything different" about her.

"I got my hair DONE," shouted Gemma to an unimpressed Gorka, who then joked: "Oh I thought you just had a shower… haha."

Gemma, 36, then uploaded a series of portraits of her stunning new look. In the caption, she said: "Post lockdown chop! Finally got my hair cut & colour done and it feels great!

The TV star looks flawless with her new hairstyle

"Just to have someone else wash it was a joy. Thank you @emilyrosemonkhair. Bring on the new salon adventures @emilyrosemonksalon."

Fans were quick to comment, with many adding heart-eyes and flame emojis. One remarked: "Looks gorgeous!" Another said: "Ooooh I love it." A third post read: "Love the colour xx." A fourth person added: "Looking gorgeous as always."

The post comes as Gemma urged fans to show their support for shelter pets, as Hill's Pet Nutrition launched their nationwide campaign this week, to support homeless pets in desperate need due to COVID-19.

As the pandemic passed the one-year mark, animal shelters up and down the country have been facing unprecedented budget cuts and financial strain.

Gemma, who owns Spaniel and Sproodle Ollie and Norman, said: "Whilst the country has been in and out of lockdown the past year, shelters across the country have been working tirelessly to help the lives of the many animals in their care. Sadly, just like all businesses and industries, they have suffered hardship due to the pandemic and are in desperate need of support right now.

Gemma owns two pet dogs Ollie and Norman

"My dogs are a huge part of our family and I’m a massive advocate for animal welfare and successfully rescued pets. By supporting #MissionForeverFriend, animal lovers can show their support for local shelters and give animals in need the second chance they deserve.

"Hill's believes that all pets deserve the best care humanly possible, and that the right nutrition has the ability to not only transform lives physically but make shelter pets adoption-ready while they wait for their forever homes."

