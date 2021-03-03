Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez reveal unique engagement gift The Strictly Come Dancing stars are tying the knot

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have shared the details of an unusual – but very apt – engagement gift they received this week.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, Gemma shared a photo of his and hers workout outfits from Reebok.

They appeared to consist of two T-shirts, one in white and one in black, with the usual logo changed so it included a red heart – how sweet!

Underneath the tops, a pair of trainers each could just be seen in the shot. The actress and presenter captioned the picture: "Engagement gifts from @reebokeurope...thank you so much!"

Both Gemma and Gorka love to work out and often share videos and photos from their workouts on social media.

Last month, they both took to Instagram to announce their engagement, which happened on Valentine's Day.

Gemma and Gorka received a sweet engagement gift

They confirmed their engagement with a romantic selfie which showed Gemma sporting an exquisite diamond ring.

"Valentine’s forever... Of course, I said yes," she gushed in the caption.

The following day, the down-to-earth couple thanked their fans for their "lovely messages" following the happy news.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the lovebirds shared a short clip from their home – with Gemma telling her followers: "Thank you so much for your lovely, lovely messages and well-wishes. It's really kind of you, I'm trying to read through them all. But yeah, as if I am a fiancée?"

The couple got engaged on Valentine's day

Gorka added, "Thank you."

The couple met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017, when Gemma made it to the final with Aljaz Skorjanec.

She and Gorka began dating in early 2018, and welcomed baby Mia the following year, on 4 July 2019.

In January this year, Gemma laughed off press rumours that she was pregnant with her second child.

She responded: "A baby and two dogs is more than enough for now, thanks."

