7 celebrity brides inspired by Kate Middleton's wedding dress The Duchess of Cambridge inspired a decade of celebrity brides

It's been ten years since Kate Middleton married Prince William at Westminster Abbey, but her wedding dress continues to be a huge source of inspiration for brides.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a timeless gown from Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen with long lace sleeves and a full skirt – much like Grace Kelly.

But have you noticed that the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kelly Clarkson have donned stunning bridal outfits that look mighty like Kate's? Take a look at stunning royal-inspired looks over the past ten years...

WATCH: Look Back At Prince William And Kate Middleton's Royal Wedding

Kim Kardashian

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian tied the knot with Kanye West in 2014 in a custom mermaid gown by Givenchy. Although the sheer lace back and waist are different to Kate's, there's no mistaking the similarities of the long lace sleeves and impressive veil.

Rose Leslie

Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie certainly looked like royalty when she married Kit Harrington. The actress opted for a long-sleeved Elie Saab gown which boasted a boat neckline and intricate floral embroidery, but her open back was a slightly more daring take on Kate's dress.

Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline Jossa's bespoke Suzanne Neville gown was based on the 'Matisse' style from the Suzanne Neville Portrait Collection. The fitted corset and long-sleeve beaded lace jacket were reminiscent of Kate's silhouette. For the evening celebrations, the actress removed the jacket to reveal a strapless dress underneath.

Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton looked stunning in her Valentino dress on her wedding day to James Rothschild in 2015. Her high-neck lace gown was embellished with crystals and finished with a statement train – three metres long, compared to Kate's 2.7 metres.

Kelly Clarkson

I'm officially Mrs. Blackstock :) We got married yesterday at Blackberry Farms in TN, the most beautiful place ever! pic.twitter.com/vYYqopBAcr — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 21, 2013

When Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock eloped in 2013, the singer wore a long-sleeve lace wedding dress by Temperley. The pretty gown features a V-neckline, much like Kate's, a low back and embellishments.

Karlie Kloss

How beautiful was Karlie Kloss' Dior wedding dress? As she said 'I do' to Jared Kushner, the model rocked a custom dress with a V-neckline, fitted waist and lace sleeves.

Nikki Reed

Twilight's Nikki Reed looked stunning on her wedding day to The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder in 2015. A modern twist on the Duchess' dress, her lace gown by Claire Pettibone was backless with three-quarter length sleeves.

