Princess Diana's wedding tradition that royal brides Kate and Meghan missed out on

Princess Diana followed a very touching royal wedding tradition on the day she married Prince Charles in July 1981.

While the bride and groom were having their official photos taken after the church ceremony, Diana posed for some solo portraits at Buckingham Palace without her new husband.

Her showstopping gown, which was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, was on full display along with her veil, her tiara and her flowing bouquet of flowers. Diana, who had just turned 20, was the epitome of a blushing bride as she posed for the official portraits both sitting down and standing up.

Fast forward 30 years and the Duchess of Cambridge did not keep up the tradition, or at least her solo portraits were never shared with the public if she did have them taken.

Instead, Kate's official photos featured her groom Prince William, their adorable bridal party made up of six young pageboys and bridesmaids, as well as larger group photos with the Middletons and the royal family.

Princess Diana posed for solo shots on her wedding day

Kate's sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex, likewise, did not share any solo portraits if she did have them taken after the ceremony at St George's Chapel. Meghan and Prince Harry instead released group portraits shot in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, again with family members and their bridal party.

The Sussexes also posed for a very relaxed, black-and-white shot that showed Meghan leaning into Harry as they sat on the steps of the East Terrace. Speaking about capturing that now-iconic moment, royal and celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski told the BBC: "It was just one of those magical moments when you're a photographer and everything falls into place. I said, 'Just before you go in, sit on those stairs.'

Neither Kate nor Meghan shared solo portraits with the public

"[Meghan] just slumped in between his legs, and there was this moment where they were just laughing because they were joking about how they were exhausted and finally it's all over. "They just looked at each other and they were just laughing, and it was this just beautiful moment, and, when you are taking the pictures, you know you have something."

