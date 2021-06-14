Wedding guest outfit ideas for summer 2021: From floral dresses to chic jumpsuits and pastel trouser suits

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Wedding season is upon us, and although future rules remain unclear, for now up to 30 guests are allowed to attend. If you're one of the lucky ones, it's probably the most exciting post-lockdown outfit you'll plan yet, so make sure it's a good one!

As a wedding guest, you have so many outfits to choose from - besides wearing white, the fashion world is your oyster. So, whether you want to go with a classic floral summer dress or try an alternative wedding guest outfit like a jumpsuit or pastel trouser suit, we've found all of the best options available to buy online now. Whatever your style, we think there's something you'll love.

Best wedding guest dresses

Twilight dress, £285, Reformation

With its structured bodice and flowing skirt, Reformation's Twilight dress is so flattering and comfortable enough to wear to dance the night away. We love the bow strap detail.

Belted floral print midi dress, £95, & Other Stories

Stand out at a summer wedding in this brightly printed floral midi dress. It has a tie waist and pleated finish.

Self-Portrait floral print midi dress, £390, Net-A-Porter

This satin dress by Self-Portrait features vintage florals and a figure-skimming silhouette. It's a timeless style that you'll wear for years to come.

ASOS DESIGN cami midi dress, £32, ASOS

This navy cami dress is a steal at under £35. It would look amazing paired with a clutch and nude strappy sandals.

Ivory ruffle mini dress, £101.25, Coast

If you prefer a shorter style, this mini dress by Coast features an effortless loose cut and on-trend ruffles.

Best wedding guest jumpsuits

Puff sleeve jumpsuit, £48, ASOS

This one-shoulder jumpsuit from ASOS features bold florals, puff sleeves and a tie waist - add nude heels and you're wedding-ready.

Iris and Ink tie-detail jumpsuit, £175, The Outnet

If you've been invited to a city wedding, Iris & Ink's satin jumpsuit is the right side of glam and comes in the most exquisite shade of antique rose.

Whistles floral print jumpsuit, £99, John Lewis

Whistles' ditsy-printed jumpsuit is in this season's most in-demand colour - green. We love the flattering fit and wide leg, which pairs perfectly with block heels.

TFNC flared long-sleeve jumpsuit, £65, New Look

If you prefer a long sleeve jumpsuit, TFNC's jumpsuit has lighter, floatier sleeves for summer, offering cooler coverage.

Polka dot halter jumpsuit, £59.99, Mango

Mango's halter-neck jumpsuit features a cute monochrome polka dot print in flowy fabric. Add some colour with bright accessories.

Best wedding guest pastel suits

Evelyn linen-blend blazer, £235, and matching trousers, £135, Reiss

With its apricot-hue and slim-fitting silhouette, this pastel suit is perfect for a summer wedding.

Asher linen trouser suit, £135, Hobbs

Light up the room in this pastel yellow Hobbs trouser suit. Made from linen, it will also keep you cool.

Evelyn linen-blend blazer, £369, and matching trousers, £179, Hugo Boss

As seen on Irina Shayk last month, you'll be the most stylish wedding guest in this pink slouchy-fit Hugo Boss suit.

Evelyn linen-blend blazer, £69.99, and matching trousers, £35.99, Mango

We love this structured Mango suit in sage green. From their conscious collection, it comes complete with a lapel-collar and double button fastening.

Tailored woven blazer, £35, and matching trousers, £25, PrettyLittleThing

Pair this dark mint tailored suit with a crop top for a chic and modern summer wedding ensemble.

