Wedding rules during coronavirus: What are the rules before 19 July? We answer your burning questions

There have been millions of couples around the world who have had their wedding plans disrupted due to the coronavirus outbreak, and with England's restrictions easing, wedding celebrations are allowed to go ahead, but what are the rules? From social distancing to the rules on dancing, we explain all…

RELATED: 25 stylish wedding face masks and coverings to say 'I do' to

Can we invite more than 30 wedding guests during the pandemic?

Yes, from Monday 21 June there will no longer be a restriction on wedding capacities, meaning you can invite as many guests as you like. However, as the government website explains: "The number of attendees will be determined by how many people the venue or outdoor space can safely accommodate with social distancing measures in place." We recommend speaking to your venue ASAP to discuss.

Weddings have completely changed since the pandemic

Can we get married indoors during the pandemic?

Yes, indoor ceremonies are permitted, but given that the venue needs to be large enough to ensure social distancing measures are met, so having an indoor wedding could limit your guest numbers.

Can we get married at home during the pandemic?

Ceremonies in private gardens and non-enclosed private spaces are permitted, however, because these are not registered COVID-secure venues, a risk assessment must be carried out beforehand and more information about this can be found on the government website.

MORE: 16 amazing wedding dress websites: ASOS, Net-A-Porter, Revolve, eBay and more

LOOK: Outdoor wedding inspiration for your amazing al fresco day

You can have your wedding in your garden

Will we have to wear face masks at a wedding during coronavirus?

Yes, in indoor venues, guests will be required to wear masks when they are not seated to eat. Face coverings are still also required in places of worship such as churches.

Can we sing hymns during a pandemic wedding?

Due to the concern of spreading the virus, the restriction on singing still remains. An organist, however, is permitted to play so you can still enjoy the Wedding March.

First dances are permitted

Can we have a first dance during coronavirus?

The government have permitted that the newlyweds are able to perform their first dance.

READ: "We earn £100,000 and have saved £10,000 on our wedding so far - here's how"

Can we have a dance floor during coronavirus?

Despite couples being allowed to take to the dance floor, they are not permitted to be joined by anyone else. Even outside, the current guidance is to avoid dancing to limit the spread of the virus.

What other measures need to be in place for a pandemic wedding?

The government guidance on hosting events also includes suggestions like providing extra hand washing or hand sanitising facilities, ensuring communal areas such as toilets are cleaned regularly and arranging the area so that social distancing can be adhered to.

Guests must be served while seated

When will the restrictions on pandemic weddings be lifted?

So-called 'Freedom Day' has now been pushed back to be 19 July, and this is believed to be when there will be no coronavirus restriction rules in place.

SEE: 2021's biggest wedding trend is so affordable

As government guidance is changing all of the time, we recommend referring to gov.uk for up-to-date rules and regulations pertaining to the pandemic and wedding celebrations.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.