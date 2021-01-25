Dream wedding alert! Nominate NHS and key workers to win a £50,000 wedding courtesy of HELLO! We’re giving one very deserving couple the wedding of their dreams…

They are working flat out again facing the biggest challenge of our times. Now HELLO! wants you to help us say “thank you” to one lucky key worker by giving them the biggest day of their lives – with a £50,000 wedding.

To acknowledge all the kindness, selflessness and bravery shown by NHS staff and key workers on the front line and beyond, we have put together an amazing competition that will see one happy couple enjoy the day of their dreams. And we want you to nominate who should win. From the venue to the dress and everything in between, a fantastic range of suppliers will make sure the big day goes without a hitch and our deserving winner will enjoy the perfect wedding.

The relaxed and beautiful setting for the ceremony will be The West Mill in Derbyshire. This striking grade I-listed building, a former cotton mill, stands beside the River Derwent and has outside space including a courtyard and garden, as well as a walkway alongside the river – an idyllic setting for wedding photos by renowned Midlands wedding photographer Rosie Kelly.

Meanwhile videographer Jason Lynch will record all the happy memories for posterity, including breathtaking drone footage. The West Mill’s award-winning catering team will pull out all the stops to design a menu unique to the winner before delighting guests with a one-off cake and biscuit favours created by Ruby Lou’s Cake Co. Brown Box Flowers are waiting to dress the venue with stunning floral displays and will provide flowers and buttonholes for the bridal party.

Of course, you can’t throw a party without music: The Distractions will put on an unforgettable all-day live show to get everyone on their feet. Rose Press will provide invitations and wedding stationery and Polly & Me will create place names and table plans specially for the big day. No two weddings and no two couples are the same, so event stylist Tara Knott will help tailor every part of the big day so it is absolutely perfect.

If a fairytale bridal gown is what’s required, luxury British bridalwear brand Halfpenny London is on hand; Maids to Measure will provide bridesmaids’ or flower girls’ dresses for up to six people; Freya Rose will provide a pair of shoes perfect for any stylish and modern bride; while Lillie Rose will offer bespoke hairpieces.

Award-winning salon owner Edward James will take care of hair and make-up will be done by wedding specialist Saskia. As for the rings, Kate Dawson Jewellery will provide gorgeous wedding bands for both partners.

And when the celebrations are over, the happy couple can relax in a luxury room in the venue’s stylish eight-bedroom Mill House. A housekeeper will cook a delicious breakfast the morning after – and then the winner is invited to a complimentary lunch or dinner at the venue’s sister pub, The Shed, which is just next door. Who wouldn’t want to say “I do” to all of this?

How to nominate

To nominate yourself, a friend or a family member, write and tell us in no more than 300 words why you or they deserve to win this dream wedding. Please confirm that you have the permission of the person you are entering and proof of their occupation as an NHS staff member or other key worker.

This competition is open to UK residents only and the couple must legally be able to marry in 2022. Submit your entry along with a picture of your nominees to competitions@hellomagazine.com. Entries close on Sunday 28th Feb at 11:59. The entries will be judged by HELLO! editor in chief Rosie Nixon, publisher Tamsyn Spires, head of digital Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon and the owner of our stunning venue The West Mill, Chrissie Rose. For a list of suppliers, please see below. To see the full terms and conditions, visit hellomagazine.com/win. Good luck!

Venue, The West Mill; Photographer, Rosie May Kelly; Wedding bands, Kate Dawson Jewellery; Accessories, Lillie Rose; Event styling, Tara Knott; Wedding stationary, Rose Press; On-the-day stationary, Polly & Me; Makeup, Hair & Makeup by Saskia; Hair, Edward James; Band, The Distractions; Florist, Brown Box Flowers; Wedding shoes, Freya Rose; Bridesmaids, Maids To Measure; Cake and biscuit favours, Ruby Lou Cakes; Dress, HalfPenny London; Videographer, Jason Lynch Weddings

