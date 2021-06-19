Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's royal wedding controversy unveiled

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary – but did you know that the royals broke with tradition on her big day?

It may not have been obvious to some people, but when Victoria walked down the aisle at Stockholm Cathedral accompanied by her father King Carl XVI Gustaf, it was actually a very controversial moment.

This is because it is tradition in Sweden for the bride and groom to walk down the aisle together as a symbol of equality. Victoria's decision to be joined by her father, which is custom in many countries today, was reportedly seen as representing the bride as her father's property to "give away."

The head of the Swedish church, Archbishop Anders Wejryd, who married the couple, even shared a statement that read: "Being given away is a new phenomenon which occasionally occurs in the Church of Sweden. I usually advise against it, as our marriage ceremony is so clear on the subject of the spouses’ equality. The couple know where I stand on this matter."

Crown Princess Victoria's father King Carl XVI Gustaf walked her down the aisle

At the time, the Royal Court defended the choice with spokesperson Nina Eldh stating the Kind is "leading the heir to the nation’s throne to the altar – and to the man who has been accepted".

Crown Princess Victoria and King Carl XVI Gustaf didn't walk all the way to the aisle together, but instead met Prince Daniel part of the way before the couple continued together – which may have been done as a compromise.

The couple got married at Stockholm Cathedral on 19 June 2010

Regardless, the royal looked stunning in a wedding dress designed by Pär Engsheden, which included a V-shaped back, an off-the-shoulder neckline and an A-line skirt. She had a five-metre train that was attached at the waist of her dress while her gold tiara was actually the same one Queen Silvia wore to her wedding in 1976.

Victoria and her personal trainer Daniel Westling got engaged in 2009, with the royal proudly showing off her white gold ring with a round diamond solitaire. Her engagement ring may also have marked a break from tradition, as previous generations of Swedish royals had sported simple gold bands.

