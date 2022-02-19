Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel forced to deny divorce rumours in rare statement The Swedish royals have been married since 2010

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel have been forced to deny divorce rumours in a rare personal statement on Instagram.

MORE: Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's royal wedding controversy unveiled

The Swedish royals took to their official account on Saturday to address the speculation, admitting that while they would usually ignore the rumours, they felt compelled to dismiss them in order to "protect our family".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Crown Princess Victoria's new family member makes sweet cameo in rare video

The post read: "It has come to our attention that there is an extensive negative rumor being spread regarding our private relationship. Allegations are spreading about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce.

"Normally, we do not comment on rumors and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumors that are now spreading are completely baseless. Victoria and Daniel."

SEE: Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's romance in photos

MORE: Crown Princess Victoria's engagement ring broke with royal tradition

Victoria married Daniel on 19 June 2010 at Stockholm Cathedral. Their nuptials were attended by the bride and groom's family, as well as a number of royals from around the world, including the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The royal couple shared this photo alongside their statement

The pair met after a training session at the then-Daniel Westling's fitness centre in the mid-2000s. After a long romance, the pair announced their highly-anticipated engagement in February 2009, with the royal proudly showing off her white gold ring with a round diamond solitaire.

Her engagement ring marked a break from tradition, as previous generations of Swedish royals had sported simple gold bands.

The couple wed in 2010

Victoria looked stunning on her big day wearing a white satin wedding dress designed by Pär Engsheden, which included a V-shaped back, an off-the-shoulder neckline and an A-line skirt.

She had a five-metre train that was attached at the waist of her dress and accessorised with the Cameo Tiara, worn by her mother, Queen Silvia on her wedding day to King Carl XVI Gustaf in 1976.

The couple are proud parents to Princess Estelle, nine, and Prince Oscar, five.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.