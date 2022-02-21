Why Christine and Frank Lampard were left in tears during gorgeous wedding The couple had one special guest missing from their wedding

Weddings are usually a very happy affair, but Christine Lampard (nee Bleakley) and her husband Frank, both 43, were left emotional on their big day back in 2015 – especially when it came to the speeches.

As their family and friends gathered to celebrate the couple, including the likes of Jamie Redknapp, Holly Willoughby, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, former footballer Frank was reminded of the one special person who couldn't share their special day.

His mother Pat sadly passed away from pneumonia in 2008, one year before Frank met Christine at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Piers Morgan later told his Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid that Frank was "very tearful in his speech. It was very moving."

Christine and Frank on their wedding day in 2015

During a column for the Daily Mail, Piers shared a glimpse inside what the groom's sweet message to his wife, who he described as his best friend. "As you all know, I was a mummy’s boy.

"My biggest regret is mum died before she ever got to meet Christine because they’re so similar, like two peas from the same pod," he reported.

Christine also later added on Loose Women: "I'm not going to cry saying this but he said he saw lots of her in me. He could imagine us going for afternoon tea and shopping together. He got emotional with his speech."

Piers Morgan shared details about Frank's moving wedding speech

After a four-year engagement, the couple tied the knot in a fairytale winter wedding ceremony on 20 December at St Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge, followed by a reception at private members' club The Arts Club in Mayfair.

Christine looked gorgeous in a bespoke wedding gown by bridal designer Suzanne Neville which featured lace sleeves, a plunging neckline and a fishtail skirt.

While their wedding day looked picture-perfect, Christine previously joked that the planning had been very stressful – and Frank was to blame for part of it! Speaking on Loose Women in 2017, she explained: "We had the table plans done on one of those sticky boards where you could move the names around.

"I was out working and I came back and Frank and indeed all of my family who were also to blame thought it was really funny to change all the names around on the seating plan. They'd all had a few beers having a great time, I'm stone cold sober. They thought it was funny."

Frank interjected: "We put people together who hate each other."

The pair are parents to daughter Patricia, three, and Freddie, almost one, while Frank also has two daughters Luna, 16, and Isla, 14, from a previous relationship.

