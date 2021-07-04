Simon Thomas surprises fans with gorgeous wedding photos from secret nuptials The former Sky presenter has found love after tragedy

Simon Thomas delighted fans on Sunday by sharing some lovely photos from his wedding, which he hadn't announced in advance.

The big occasion was held in the stunning surroundings of Norwich Cathedral and in the first photo, which the star shared to Instagram, he and his new wife Derrina Jebb could be seen walking down the aisle after tying the knot.

MORE: Matt Baker and Simon Thomas reminisce about this hilarious Blue Peter moment

Derrina looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder white dress and veil, while Simon was dapper in a dark blue three-piece suit.

The couple smiled and held hands and the congregation clapped as they walked past. "Love. Wins. [Heart emoji]," the star captioned the post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Simon Thomas reminisces about this hilarious Blue Peter moment

TV presenter Angellica Bell was among Simon's celebrity friends to comment, writing: "Thank you for letting us share your special day."

SEE: Simon Thomas' first appearance with new girlfriend following wife's tragic death in 2017

MORE: Simon Thomas and Rachael Bland's husband Steve open up about their children's grief

Jamie Redknapp posted a red heart emoji in response while former Strictly star Ore Oduba commented: "Congratulations mate. Wonderful."

The star shared some of his wedding photos to Instagram

Presenter and podcaster Fearne Cotton added another heartfelt message, writing: "This is just wonderful! Sooooo much love from the Wood family."

Other fans were just as taken with the photo and the good news, with their comments including: "Oh wow – congratulations," and: "Aw, this warms my heart!!! So lovely to see you so happy! Congratulations!"

In a second picture, Simon posed alongside his son, who was standing on a chair reading a speech into a microphone held by his doting dad.

Simon's first wife Gemma sadly died of cancer in 2017

The star captioned the photo: "And I couldn’t have asked for two better best men - my legend of a mate @danjmritchie and Ethan whose speech was just… well… amazing. We’re so so proud of him."

One of Simon's fans sweetly commented: "So glad you have found happiness in such sorrow. What a beautiful team you make."

Former Sky TV presenter Simon tragically lost his first wife Gemma to cancer back in 2017.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.