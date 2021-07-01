Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews pictured visiting wedding venue - details The famous couple took a trip down memory lane

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews tied the knot in June 2018, at an incredible Scottish estate called Affric Lodge, which is owned by Spencer's family.

The famous couple had an intimate ceremony, and it seems as if they took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday when they posted a sweet selfie from their Scotland staycation as they revisited the venue.

Former Made In Chelsea star Spencer shared the picture to his social media, writing: "Easily one of the most spectacular places on earth. @glenaffricestate".

The snap showed the pair smiling and laughing as they embraced in front of the mansion, and they looked as happy as they did back on their special day.

The rural lodge looked absolutely breathtaking, surrounded by mountains and a large blue lake, making the ideal backdrop for unforgettable wedding photos.

Fans were clearly bowled over by the view, with one commenting: "What a stunning photo of you both with the most epic backdrop", while another said: "Gorgeous photo of you both".

Their wedding venue sits in a 10,000 acre estate in Glen Affric, about 15 miles away from Lock Ness. With just eight bedrooms, the historic lodge is perfectly suited to a smaller gathering, and features luxurious and recently renovated interiors.

Spencer announced his engagement to Vogue in February 2018, following one year of dating after meeting on Channel 4's show The Jump. The couple now share two adorable children, Theodore, two, and Gigi, eleven months.

Earlier in the year, Vogue opened up about her hopes to have another child with her husband – if not two more!

When asked by one of her social media followers: "Will you be having any more beautiful children?" the Irish model replied: "We would love more for sure! We always said four but our house is very busy so we would have to see."

She also shared the secret to her happy marriage, as when asked how they make their relationship work so well, she simply responded: "We're best friends". How sweet!

