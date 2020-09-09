Matt Baker and Simon Thomas reminisce about this hilarious Blue Peter moment The pair were the perfect double act

They were part of one of the most memorable eras on Blue Peter thanks to their incredible on-screen chemistry and funny antics. And on Tuesday, fans were delighted to see a throwback video of Simon Thomas and Matt Baker as they introduced a band of the royal scots into their studio.

However, dressed in lederhosen, the two co-presenters burst into fits of giggles as they were unable to open the heavy doors.

"My favourite #BluePeter moment," explained Simon. "Little perusal of YouTube and found this. Without doubt one of @mattbakerofficial and Thomas's more surreal moments."

WATCH: Simon Thomas shared this funny clip from Blue Peter

Upon seeing the nostalgic clip, Matt replied: "Oh how I loved those days, endless hours of laughter."

Blue Peter fans were also quick to comment, with one writing: "Your witty one-liners and great sense of humour always made the show such fun." Another remarked: "Wow now that's brought back lovely childhood memories, loved watching blue Peter with you both on!"

Matt, 42, appeared on Blue Peter for seven years when he joined the show in 1999. Simon, 47, also appeared at the same time before he left in 2005.

Both Simon and Matt Baker presented Blue Peter in the nineties

Since then, the pair have gone on to carve successful television careers with Simon presenting live Premier League football on Sky Sports from 2005 until 2018. Matt went on to star in Strictly Come Dancing and host The One Show for nine years before he left in March.

In 2018, the two friends reunited on the One Show to speak about the iconic CBBC show in honour of its 60th anniversary. "Some of the stuff we did together, paratroopers and all of that," said Matt, to which Simon replied: "We just kind of helped each other get through it."

