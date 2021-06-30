Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' unearthed wedding photos reignite fallout rumours Game of Thrones actress Sophie has been married for two years

After Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019, they had an epic wedding celebration in France – and the actress has just shared a series of incredible photographs from the party.

As well as gushing over Sophie's jaw-dropping gown and the breathtaking setting, fans were quick to spot one thing – Sophie's friend Maisie Williams was noticeably absent from the special images.

An eager fan enquired: "Maisie wasn't there?" and another joined in: "Where's Maisie?" along with a crying face emoji. A third asked: "Where is your pal @maisie_williams in the girls' photo?"

We know that Maise Williams was in attendance at the wedding as in 2019 she uploaded a photo with the caption: "White party for the bride and groom." But the confusion is whether Maisie was awarded a role in the bridal party, as Sophie once said that Maisie would be her maid of honour, however, she was clearly missing from her bridesmaid photograph shot on a bed at the venue.

Sophie Turner shared a collection of wedding snaps sparking lots of fan questions

Sophie and Maisie have been friends for many years, and even have matching tattoos – but more recently, it was reported that the Arya actress hasn't yet met Sophie and Joe's first child together, sparking speculation that the pals have fallen out or drifted apart.

Sophie captioned the wedding photos post: "I mean…. F**k it, it's been 2 years," referring to the fact that this is the first proper look she has shared into their amazing wedding.

The couple haven't shared much of their wedding until now

One fan simply admitted: "YEP, I've been waiting for this content for 2 years."

Sophie looked ethereal in a custom Louis Vuitton dress, featuring a plunging neckline and long sleeves.

The images also revealed that their wedding celebration included a lavish pool party, with waiters serving drinks alfresco as guests frolicked around the pool.

Maisie Williams did attend Sophie and Joe's nuptials

The final image was of their epic wedding cake which can only be described as a royal-worthy creation with gilded features and multiple tiers.

The Jonas brothers, Nick and Kevin, served as Joe's groomsmen and their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, also attended the star-studded wedding celebrations.

