Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton getting married this weekend?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have dropped the biggest hint that their wedding is imminent after they reportedly obtained a marriage licence.

The couple are said to have applied for their licence on Tuesday through the Johnston County Court Clerk in Oklahoma, according to People.

Blake proposed to Gwen at their Oklahoma ranch in October 2020, so it seems only fitting that they would exchange vows there too.

And we may not have long to wait to see Gwen in her wedding gown as the pair could marry as soon as this weekend because in Johnston County, marriage licenses are only valid for up to ten days after the date of issuance.

This means Gwen and Blake could use the Fourth of July weekend to hold a double celebration as they mark Independence Day and possibly a wedding!

Gwen enjoyed her bridal shower last month and was joined by friends and family for an evening dinner party, with the singer taking to Instagram to reveal she was "kidnapped" by her mother.

Blake proposed to Gwen at their Oklahoma ranch last October

"I'm getting married!" she exclaimed in the video. At the table were bunches of red and orange roses, and Gwen shared that she was feeling "blessed and loved."

She also shared a card from her family, which included a gift of "something old" - the program for her parent's wedding day - a wrapped gift which was "something new", and what appeared to be a necklace for "something borrowed" and "something blue".

Gwen spoke of Blake's proposal shortly after the "magical" event during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "It was actually pretty magical," she said.

Gwen and Blake could marry over the Fourth of July weekend

"I wasn't expecting it at the moment it happened at all, didn't have any idea, nobody knew! He had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier."

Gwen added: "Out of nowhere he has this ring in a cabinet when I opened it. He said, 'Get the fire starter,' so I opened the cabinet and there's this ring there, and I was like, 'Are you serious?' and we both started bawling! Everyone was in shock!"

