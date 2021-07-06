Julia Roberts wows in stunning beach selfie to mark joyous wedding news The actress and her husband Danny Moder are celebrating

Julia Roberts marked a joyous family occasion by sharing a rare photo with her husband Danny Moder – and her fans were delighted!

The Pretty Women star and her cinematographer beau celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary over the Fourth of July weekend.

To commemorate their special day, both Julia and Danny took to Instagram to gush about their better half.

Julia shared a gorgeous beach selfie, which saw her rock an off-duty style in a patterned shirt, sunglasses and orange baseball cap. She had her arm wrapped around her husband with a smile on her face, while Danny cuddled into his wife as he gazed into the camera.

Captioning the loved-up photo, Julia wrote: "19 years. Just getting started!"

Her fans and famous friends were quick to react to the momentous occasion, with Rita Wilson writing: "Happy happy anniversary! Gotta celebrate big on 20th!" To which Julia replied: "We will come to your house!"

Julia and Danny have been married 19 years

Others left a string of red heart emojis and congratulatory messages, while one wrote: "Best couple ever!" Another added: "Forever young and in love! Happy Anniversary!"

Danny took to his own Instagram with a throwback photo of the couple, sweetly writing: "Today we start our 20th year of marriage.

"This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea … just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time."

Danny also paid a sweet tribute to his wife on their wedding anniversary

Danny and Julia met on the set of The Mexican back in 2002. Both were in relationships at the time, as Julia was dating Miss Congeniality star Benjamin Bratt, and Daniel was married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg.

The pair tied the knot in 2002 at Julia's ranch in New Mexico, but have always kept details about their special day under wraps. According to AOL News, guests revealed that Julia wore a pink cotton dress for the ceremony, while Danny wore a ruffled shirt.

