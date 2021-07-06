Katie Couric reveals emotional story behind daughter's wedding day journey The journalist is a doting mother to daughters Ellie and Caroline

Katie Couric was every inch the proud mother-of-the-bride on Sunday as she watched her daughter Ellie walk down the aisle.

MORE: Katie Couric shares gorgeous photo from daughter Ellie's wedding day

But ahead of Ellie's wedding day, the journalist revealed the emotional backstory behind her firstborn's engagement.

Ellie is Katie's oldest child with her late husband Jay Monahan, and when her now-husband popped the question in 2019, he proposed with the same ring that Katie received from Jay.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katie Couric reveals exciting announcement

At the time, the mother-of-two wrote on Instagram: "She's wearing the ring her Dad gave to me."

MORE: Katie Couric pleads with fans after sharing health concerns from bed

MORE: Katie Couric causes a stir with huge family news

Ellie tied the knot to Mark Dobrosky on Fourth of July, and her proud mother shared a photo from their special day on Instagram on Monday.

In the picture, the newlyweds were pictured watching a firework display outside, with Ellie looking stunning in a backless wedding dress.

Katie Couric with daughter Ellie - who got married on 4 July

While it was a happy occasion, Katie no doubt remembered her late husband as she watched her daughter get married.

MORE: Katie Couric designed her huge $6.3million home with sister Clara – and it's epic

MORE: Katie Couric wears bold beach look for important reason

The star lost Jay to colorectal cancer in 1998, and last month she paid a special tribute to him on what would have been their 32nd wedding anniversary.

"Today is June 10th," she wrote. "It would have been our 32nd wedding anniversary. This is a sad day but also a day I feel grateful for the 8 years I was married to Jay and for the way he lives on in our girls."

She went on to marry John Molner on 21 June 2014 at her private home in the Hamptons. As well as Ellie, Katie also shares daughter Caroline with Jay.

The journalist with late husband Jay Monahan

Just before Ellie's big day, the journalist paid a heartfelt tribute to her daughter alongside a series of photographs of them together throughout the years.

SEE: Katie Couric wows with unbelievable muscle-baring selfie

MORE: Katie Couric unveils results of her health kick – and she looks amazing

In the caption, Katie wrote: "It seems like yesterday when Ellie was crawling up my body like a little gymnast and doing a back flip off my shoulders.

"When she wouldn’t take off her Belle dress—ever. When she got her wisdom teeth pulled and was so loopy she asked the dentist to lunch. When she would spin the volleyball before a serve.

"When she headed off to college where she met a wonderful guy named Mark. When she moved to LA for graduate school…and became a successful TV writer.

Katie's daughter Ellie on her wedding day

"And on and on. It went by in a flash and today Ellie is getting married to her beloved Jersey boy.

"My heart is full of unbridled happiness for them both and for all of us who are coming to celebrate their love and life itself.

"Jay would be so proud. Here’s to love, here’s to joy, here’s to the future."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.