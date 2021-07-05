Katie Couric shares gorgeous new photo from daughter Ellie's wedding day The journalist shares two daughters with late husband Jay Monahan

Katie Couric enjoyed an extra-special weekend as she watched her daughter Ellie get married on Fourth of July.

The journalist's firstborn tied the knot to Mark Dobronsky, and it sounds like it was a magical time had by all.

On Monday, Katie shared a lovely candid photo of the newlyweds watching a firework display outside. In the caption, the mother-of-two wrote: "Baby you’re a firework. Happy wedding Ellie and Mark (Of course more pics to come when I recover!."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "How beautiful, congratulations," while another wrote: "So beautiful! Congratulations Mark and Ellie!" Today star Al Roker added: "Perfect!! What a beautiful day."

Katie told her followers on social media about Ellie's special day in a heartfelt post last week. The TV personality shared a series of pictures of Ellie over the years, alongside a lengthy caption.

Katie Couric shared a gorgeous photo from daughter Ellie's wedding day

She wrote: "It seems like yesterday when Ellie was crawling up my body like a little gymnast and doing a back flip off my shoulders. "When she wouldn’t take off her Belle dress—ever. When she got her wisdom teeth pulled and was so loopy she asked the dentist to lunch. When she would spin the volleyball before a serve.

"When she headed off to college where she met a wonderful guy named Mark. When she moved to LA for graduate school…and became a successful TV writer.

"And on and on. It went by in a flash and today Ellie is getting married to her beloved Jersey boy.

The journalist is a doting mother to daughters Ellie and Caroline

"My heart is full of unbridled happiness for them both and for all of us who are coming to celebrate their love and life itself.

"Jay would be so proud. Here’s to love, here’s to joy, here’s to the future."

What's more, Katie also revealed last week that her daughter's engagement ring has extremely sentimental meaning, after Mark proposed with the same ring that his future mother-in-law received from her late husband Jay Monahan.

Katie with daughter Ellie

Katie lost Jay to colorectal cancer in 1998, and last month she paid a special tribute to him on what would have been their 32nd wedding anniversary.

"Today is June 10th," she wrote. "It would have been our 32nd wedding anniversary. This is a sad day but also a day I feel grateful for the 8 years I was married to Jay and for the way he lives on in our girls."

She went on to marry John Molner on 21 June 2014 at her private home in the Hamptons.

