Julia Roberts' son is so grown up in rare never-before-seen video The star is a mum-of-three

Julia Roberts' youngest son is all grown up and he looks so much like his famous father, Danny Moder, it's uncanny.

The actress rarely puts her three children, twins Phinneaus and Hazel, 16, and Henry, 14, in the spotlight but Danny chose to make his third-born the focus of one of his Instagram posts recently for a very special reason.

The teen was celebrating his birthday and the proud father wanted to wish him happy birthday and show off his amazing skateboarding skills at the same time.

He posted a slow-motion video of Henry pulling off an impressive stunt and wrote: "Turning 14…. turning in the air…summers turn. Ya Henry."

His fans were amazed at just how similar the father-son duo are and commented: "Spitting image, chip off the ol block," and, "mini me! Happy birthday".

Henry is such a keen skateboarder, the family had a skatepark built at their Malibu home.

Julia and Danny's son turned 14

Henry certainly has some skills and Danny showed them off again recently but his video sparked a worried reaction from fans.

In the clip, Henry was skateboarding down an empty road on his way to school. "Morning commute," Danny captioned it.

The views were breathtaking and many fans marvelled at Henry's skills too, but there were plenty asking the same question… "where is his crash helmet?"

Julia and Danny have three teenage children

Instead of wearing protective headgear, Henry, had the wind blowing through his hair as he skated down the winding road.

"Wanna see a helmet on that cute noggin. Accidents happen. Be safe!" wrote one, while a second asked: "No helmet?" and a third wrote: "I would be worrying about what’s coming around the bend! So cool to watch tho!"

Julia and Danny have been married since 2002 and will ring in their 19th wedding anniversary on 4 July 2021.

