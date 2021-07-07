Gwen Stefani shares rare picture with all three of her sons after marriage to Blake Shelton How sweet!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton married over the weekend in a fairytale ceremony, and the singer has been filling her social media feed with pictures from the big day.

MORE: How Blake Shelton made intimate wedding to Gwen Stefani extra special

One particularly touching snap featured the Hollaback Girl singer with her new husband and three sons, who rarely feature in the same photo together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani reveals how Blake Shelton proposal nearly didn't happen

Gwen shares her three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

The mom-of-three posed with Blake and her sons on a beautiful cliff top overlooking a serene forest, as the setting sun cast the most magical backdrop.

Gwen looked beautiful in her flowing bridal gown, while Blake and her three sons all looked incredibly dapper in their suits.

In her caption, Gwen thanked the stylist who fitted the boys for their suits. "Thank u @suzyrperry for making all my boys wedding suits we love u gx."

Fans had the most amazing responses to the picture, flooding the comments with dozens of posts.

The new family posed together

One wrote: "Ahhhhh love this photo! And those boys. And you. And @suzyrperry," while a second added: "Incredible!! Gorgeous family! Your boys are absolutely gorgeous!"

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son receives heartfelt message from famous sister Daisy Lowe

MORE: Gavin Rossdale pays emotional tribute to lookalike son Kingston

And in amongst the strings of heart emojis, a third posted: "Beautiful new beginnings! Love this new family."

The Slow Clap singer has posted several snaps from her wedding, and she had an incredibly sentimental tribute to her children during the service.

On her veil, the star had her sons' and Blake's name embordered onto it.

Fans were blown away by the gesture and the comments section was flooded with love. One fan wrote: "Oh gosh, the whole family is on that veil", and another added: "Awww the veil. I'm crying, this is so beautiful", while a third admitted: "That veil just killed me. Her look did not disappoint."

Gwen's sons rarely feature in the same photo

Gwen wore two breathtaking gowns for her nuptials, both designed by Vera Wang. The first, a white strapless multi-layered tulle ball gown wedding dress, which the designer described as "modern minimalist construction".

But for the evening celebrations, the singer made a quick change. "You need a party dress when you get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang, gz," she wrote alongside a black and white picture showing her in a mini strapless dress which she accessorised with statement fishnet tights and white boots.

The Voice stars, who met while judging on the show, said 'I do' in front of their closest family members at Blake's stunning Oklahoma ranch, which is where the couple got engaged in October 2020.

Blake even built his own chapel on the land as a declaration of his love to Gwen and that's where they tied the knot - how sweet!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.