Gavin Rossdale shares moving family picture after ex Gwen Stefani's wedding to Blake Shelton

Gavin Rossdale was in a reflective mood over the weekend – sharing a very moving picture of him and his three sons to mark Independence Day.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, the rockstar paid tribute to the special day, which commemorates the Declaration of Independence of the United States, by post a picture showing him and his sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani walking on the beach.

"Happy 4th, we going this way," he captioned the post alongside a black heart emoji.

Fans of the singer loved the rare family snap, with many labelling it "beautiful" and "cute".

Gavin with his three sons

"The boys look great with their dad," one said of Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, seven.

"The Wolf and his Pack," wrote another, whilst a third remarked: "What a beautiful picture!"

A fellow fan had hopes that they had all attended Gwen and Blake Shelton's wedding. "Can't wait to see the picture of all of you guys at Gwen's wedding," they wrote.

Very few details have emerged about The Voice star's big day – including the guest list – but the bride proudly shared several pictures of her wedding day on Instagram.

Gwen and Blake married on Saturday

Four different pictures showed off the 51-year-old's two wedding dresses and the couple's incredible cake.

A stunning shot also showed the bride and groom posing together next to the private chapel in which they exchanged vows.

"July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!" the blushing bride captioned the shots, whilst thanking all those involved in helping to make her and Blake's wedding day so memorable.

The Voice host Carson Daly was amongst those mentioned, as he officiated the couple's wedding.

The newlyweds met back in 2015 and got engaged last October.