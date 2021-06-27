Gwen Stefani's son receives heartfelt message from famous sister Daisy Lowe The No Doubt singer shares three children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, but the former couple occasionally share pictures of them on social media.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son appears in very rare photo with famous sister Daisy Lowe

And over the weekend, the Bush frontman delighted fans after posted a rare picture with his youngest son Apollo, seven.

The sweet selfie showed the pair posing on the beach, and was captioned: "Greatest gift." Gavin's oldest child, model Daisy Lowe, was one of the first to comment on the image with a sweet message for the younger sibling.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Blake Shelton opens up about being a stepfather to Gwen Stefani's children

"Also the cutest gift," she wrote, alongside a love heart emoji. Gavin and Gwen are also parents to sons Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 12.

MORE: Gwen Stefani seen with baby bump as son Kingston shares sweet Mother's Day message

MORE: Gwen Stefani's $13million mansion with fiancé Blake Shelton has wild interiors

Prior to the pandemic, Daisy - whose mother is model Pearl Lowe - often went to visit her family in the United States, but has been unable to visit them due to the restrictions over the past year.

Gavin Rossdale shared a sweet photo with son Apollo

Gavin and Daisy's relationship has never been stronger, but the father-daughter duo have faced their challenges over the years.

READ: Gwen Stefani shares upsetting news with fans

MORE: Gwen Stefani confuses fans with religious new tattoo: see the photo

After Pearl gave birth to Daisy, Gavin was made godfather, and at the time it was believed that the model was the daughter of the fashion designer's ex-boyfriend, Bronner Handwerger.

When Daisy was 14, she found out that neither her mother or Bronner shared her O-type blood which was when she asked for a paternity test to be taken.

Daisy Lowe with youngest brother Apollo

While Daisy and Gavin are close, Pearl lost the musician as a friend when the DNA test results were revealed.

READ: Gwen Stefani's youngest son is identical to dad Gavin Rossdale in amazing new photo

MORE: Gavin Rossdale pays sweet tribute to lookalike son Kingston – see photo

Talking to Easy Living magazine in a previous interview, the mother-of-four explained: "While Daisy and I are close, things haven’t always been easy. It was a bit hairy for six months when I told her I suspected her father was the musician Gavin Rossdale.

Gavin Rossdale is a doting father to four children

"Gavin told me if Daisy, then 14, had a DNA test, he’d never speak to me again and he's kept his word. I lost him as a friend, but Daisy has a relationship with him, which is great."

While Gavin is relatively private about his family life, he previously opened up about spending time with Daisy while in London back in 2017.

MORE: Gwen Stefani surprises Blake Shelton in the sweetest way

MORE: Gwen Stefani looks unrecognisable in rare photos with brother – fans react

He told The Daily Star: "I have four children, Daisy who is here and doing her own thing. But I also have three young children and wherever they are I am compelled to be, they need me like tea needs milk."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.