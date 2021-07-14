Kate Middleton and Prince William's private royal wedding moment revealed

With lots of cameras on them and thousands of people around the world watching them tie the knot, you would have thought that nothing went unnoticed in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal wedding in 2011.

Well, you'd be wrong. There was actually a private moment that Kate Middleton and Prince William shared during their nuptials at Westminster Abbey, away from the cameras.

During the ceremony, the bride and groom signed the wedding register in the Shrine of St. Edward the Confessor in front of their witnesses, best man Prince Harry and bridesmaid Pippa Middleton – and now royal fans can visit the private location during a new tour created in honour of Kate and William's tenth anniversary.

The Westminster Abbey tour, called Inside the Royal Wedding, will also see the wedding register being put on display for the first time.

Running from 16 July - 18 August 2021, they will start from the Abbey’s Great West Door where the now-Duchess arrived in her stunning Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen dress.

Westminster Abbey, The Shrine. Credit: Dean & Chapter of Westminster

Always dreamed of following in a royal's footsteps? Visitors can do exactly that as they walk down the Nave to the High Altar, a distance of 97 metres that Kate walked alongside her father, Michael.

They can also sit in the Quire where the Abbey Choir sang, and visit St Edmund’s Chapel where Prince William and Prince Harry waited before the ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge signed the wedding register away from the cameras

Westminster Abbey no doubt holds a special place in Prince William's heart, since it was also where his late mother Princess Diana's funeral took place when he was just 15.

Westminster Abbey, View to High Altar. Credit: Dean & Chapter of Westminster

Close friend of Princess Diana, Elton John said in an interview: "I can't imagine at that young age having to walk in the public, following your mother’s coffin… And the next time we're in the Abbey it's to see him walking up the aisle with a beautiful woman, the love of his life. I think it's the most joyous result and I'm sure Diana would be very, very happy about it."

Inside the Royal Wedding at Westminster Abbey runs from 16 July - 18 August 2021 and tickets cost £10. Book now at westminster-abbey.org.

