The secret detail you missed from Emma Bunton's unique bridal look How stunning did the Spice Girls star look?

On Tuesday, Emma Bunton and long-term partner Jade Jones announced the joyous news that they had gotten married.

The pair both made the announcement on Instagram, by sharing some gorgeous photos taken by photographer Andrew Timms.

In the snaps, we got a glimpse of the former Spice Girls star's stunning Mui Mui wedding dress, which featured a short hem and long, mesh sleeves.

Emma wore a floral headband and was carrying the most beautiful bouquet, and she later shared a secret detail from her outfit that you may have missed.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the star shared a shot of a white garter that she wore around her thigh, a wedding tradition that dates back to the 18th century.

Emma looked stunning on her special day

The garter was made out of floral lace and featured delicate embellishment, and was the perfect addition to Emma's special dress.

Jade also looked incredibly dapper with a checkered suit and white chinos, which were paired with matching white shoes.

The pair had a small wedding, which took place in a large room adorned with candles and a large floral arch in the centre.

Emma shared a snap of her garter to her Instagram story

The happy couple both shared similar captions alongside their photos, with Emma writing: "Mr and Mrs Jones!" while Jade put: "Me & Mrs Jones."

Fans were surprised by the announcement but rushed to the comments to share their happiness with the pair.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Ola Jordan was among the well-wishers, and posted: "Congratulations," a sentiment that was echoed by dozens of followers.

The couple first started dating in 1998

"Oh you guys!!! Finally!!! Congratulations," another wrote, while a third added: "At last….after so many years guys. Thought you will never. Congratulations, Mr & Mrs Jade Jones (Mr Baby Spice)."

Emma and Jade have an enjoyed an on/off relationship over the years, with the couple first getting together in 1998 before they split the following year. They reconciled in 2000, but split again in 2002, before reuniting again in 2004, this time for good.

