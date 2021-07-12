Geri Horner has the best response after Emma Bunton marries Jade Jones Emma and Jade announced their marriage on Tuesday

On Tuesday, former Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton surprised her fans when she revealed that she had married her longtime partner Jade Jones in a small ceremony.

Friends and fans rushed to pass on their congratulations, including Emma's former bandmate Geri Horner.

WATCH: The Spice Girls celebrates 25 years of Wannabe

On her Instagram Stories, Ginger Spice shared the wedding photo of Emma and Jade and wrote: "Congratulations @emmaleebunton and @jadejonesdmg. So happy for you and your lovely family."

Geri wasn't the only former Spice Girl to react to Emma's amazing news, as Mel B, aka Scary Spice, commented: "Yipppeee," alongside a kissing and heart eyed face emoji.

Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, left several comments, one which was just a string of heart emojis and another that read: "Yeahhhhhh! Congratulations, love you all sooooooo much."

Emma and Jade confirmed their marriage in a series of romantic shots shared on Instagram, where they posed with their heads touched one another.

Emma looked so elegant in the small dress, which featured a large train on it, and she held a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Geri had a heartfelt message for her former bandmate

Jade looked incredibly dapper with a checkered suit and white chinos, which were paired with some white shoes.

Emma and Jade have an enjoyed an on/off relationship over the years, with the couple first getting together in 1998 before they split the following year. They reconciled in 2000, but split again in 2002, before reuniting again in 2004, this time for good.

They share two children, Beau, 14, and Tate, ten.

Emma revealed her marriage to Jade on Tuesday

Geri and Emma recently had another event to celebrate, as their hit debut single Wannabe celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Ginger Spice shared several photos that had personal meaning to her, including one of the group in her back yard after the song hit no. 3 in the charts, a still from their first photoshoot together and a ring emblazoned with the phrase 'Spice Girls'.

To mark the occasion, Emma shared a clip of the music video, which had been adorned with records that the song had made upon its release.

She also posted a group picture of the girls, and wrote: "I remember seeing this picture on a poster for the first time in Finchley next to my favourite chicken shop and I knew this was gonna be something very special!"

