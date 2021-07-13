Emma Bunton announces marriage to Jade Jones with romantic wedding photo

Congratulations are in order for Emma Bunton and Jade Jones. On Tuesday the pair announced the joyous news that they had gotten married.

The couple both made the announcement on Instagram with some dreamy shots taken by photographer Andrew Timms.

Emma shared a close-up version of a photo of the pair together, their heads touching as they stood beneath a beautiful floral arch.

Jade shared a similar version of the picture, taken further away, which perfectly showed off the former Spice Girls singer's short wedding dress.

Emma looked so elegant in the small dress, which featured a large train on it, and she held a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Jade looked incredibly dapper with a checkered suit and white chinos, which were paired with some white shoes.

The couple had a small wedding, which took place in a large room adorned with candles and with a large floral arch in the centre.

The pair announced their surprise marriage

The happy couple both shared similar captions with Emma writing: "Mr and Mrs Jones!" while Jade put: "Me & Mrs Jones."

Fans were surprised by the announcement, but they rushed to the comments to share their happiness with the beautiful couple.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Ola Jordan was among the well-wishers, she posted: "Congratulations," a sentiment that was echoed by dozens of the star's followers.

"Oh you guys!!! Finally!!! Congratulations," another wrote, while a third added: "At last….after so many years guyz. Thought you will never. Congratulations, Mr &Mrs Jade Jones (Mr Baby Spice)."

Emma and Jade got engaged in 2011

Emma and Jade have an enjoyed an on/off relationship over the years, with the couple first getting together in 1998 before they split the following year. They reconciled in 2000, but split again in 2002, before reuniting again in 2004, this time for good.

The pair got engaged in 2011 although, in previous interviews, Emma has downplayed the possibility of them marrying, saying they didn't need marriage to "justify their relationship".

They share two children, Beau, 14, and Tate, ten.

