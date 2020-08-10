Emma Bunton stuns fans with rare close-up photo of son Beau The former Spice Girl is a mum of two

Emma Bunton might have been a member of the biggest girl group on the planet, but when it comes to her family, she takes a more private approach. Therefore, her fans were understandably thrilled when she shared an incredibly rare photo of her eldest son Beau on Monday.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reunites with Emma Bunton as their children go horse riding in the Cotswolds

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria And David Beckham's Twinning Fashion Moments

Emma, 44, posted a close-up snapshot showing her posing with her firstborn, writing: "That smile!!!! @beaubunton___ you are the most special human being, our everything! You make us so proud and teach us so much everyday. Smart, funny, sensitive, affectionate and loyal! 13 today, I have a teenager!"

MORE: Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie is her double in sweet new photo

Emma Bunton has shared a very rare photo of son Beau

The singer shares two sons with her long-term partner, Damage star Jade Jones. The couple have been together since 1998, and got engaged in January 2006. Beau was born in August 2007, followed by younger brother Tate in May 2011.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's fans left flabbergasted by new picture of baby son Oscar

Speaking to Yahoo in July 2018, Emma gave a rare insight into her family dynamic. "I've got two very grounded little boys, because they have to help with chores and school and homework are very important,” she shared.

The star shares two children with partner Jade Jones

Of her partner Jade, Emma added: "We have been together a long time. He is the most wonderful dad. We learn from each other every day. We make time for each other, we go on date nights, mainly a nice restaurant.

MORE: Emma Willis gives inside look at her family's lockdown with rare photo

"Sometimes we go to the cinema, even if we go to the park and go for a walk that's important as well. If it's a real treat, I do love going to Nobu - that's a real treat to us."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity mother-daughter lookalikes

In 2019, the couple sparked speculation they were finally set to marry when they were seen heading into London's Old Marylebone Town Hall. It was also claimed they have given their notice of intent to marry. Asked previously about the possibility of marriage, Emma told Fabulous magazine: "There aren't any plans for a wedding, but we do talk about it. I think because both of us are Aquarius we try and live for the moment, so don't plan things too far ahead. I'm so lucky to have found him."