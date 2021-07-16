Princess Beatrice's £140k engagement ring inspired by the Queen? Princess Beatrice's diamond ring has similarities to other royals

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi said 'I do' in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, ten months after getting engaged in September 2019.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's trailblazing pandemic wedding – all the secret details

To mark their one year anniversary, which falls on 17 July, we've taken a look back at her stunning diamond engagement ring – and its similarities to the Queen and Meghan Markle's jewels.

Edoardo worked with British jeweller Shaun Leane to design Princess Beatrice's dream ring, in a process the jewellery designer told HELLO! took four months.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice talks about secret wedding for the first time

Although it was originally thought to be a 3.5-carat gem with a reported cost of £78,000, engagement ring specialist Max Stone at Steven Stone has estimated its value is much higher at £130-140,000.

Max said of Princess Beatrice's ring: "A six claw round diamond takes centre stage, which looks to be around 3 carats.

RELATED: Most expensive royal engagement rings revealed in order of price

READ: 9 of the biggest mysteries from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's royal wedding

The royal family released these photos of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's engagement

"The round diamond shoulders two tapered baguettes, which gives the ring a vintage feel and Art Deco-inspired look. For added sparkle, the ring also features small pavé diamonds halfway around the band.

"From the images, it's clear the diamonds are VVS grade, which means they have miniscule inclusions that are difficult even for trained eyes to see under 10x magnification. The diamonds look flawless.

Meghan Markle's engagement ring from Prince Harry

"With this in mind, I would estimate the value of this ring to be around £130,000 to £140,000. Thanks to its royal legacy, this will no doubt increase in years to come."

It is not dissimilar to the Duchess of Sussex's engagement ring from Prince Harry, which follows a trilogy design. The central diamond is also sourced from Botswana, like Beatrice's, while it is flanked on either side by two smaller jewels from Princess Diana's personal collection.

The Queen's engagement ring from Prince Philip

The 5-carat gem was previously valued at £134,500, however, Max estimated the ring is worth around £97,000.

Meanwhile, Her Majesty's art deco ring from the late Duke of Edinburgh is also flanked by diamond panels created from his mother Princess Alice of Battenburg's tiara. It is reportedly the most valuable of them all, worth £207,000 according to Max.

MORE: Princess Beatrice inherited new title after marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.