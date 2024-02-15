Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares snowy scene from family holiday with Princess Beatrice

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice are busy, working parents but like many people at this time of the year, the couple appear to have got away from it all on a family holiday.

The property developer, 40, shared a dreamy photo from their vacation, showing snow-covered mountains.

"OUT OF OFFICE ON," he captioned the Instagram post.

Princess Beatrice, 35, has long been a fan of skiing holidays since her childhood and in 2022, she and Edoardo enjoyed a ski trip with Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, and Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, in Verbier, Switzerland.

Beatrice and Edoardo are parents to two-year-old Sienna, and Edoardo has a seven-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.

© Instagram /@edomapellimozzi Edoardo shared a snap of snow-covered mountains

Meanwhile, Eugenie and Jack have sons, August, who turned three last week, and baby Ernest, who will celebrate his first birthday in May.

Beatrice and Eugenie's love of skiing has been passed down by their mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, who first visited Verbier, in the canton of Valais, when she was 16 but started skiing at the age of three. She also briefly worked as a chalet girl before joining the royal family.

"Since that first visit, I have regularly returned for holidays to Verbier," Sarah previously told Swiss newspaper Le Nouvelliste. "My family has followed me over the years. We feel free and happy, we feel at home. Anyway, I call it 'my home'."

© Getty Sarah, Beatrice and Eugenie in Verbier in 2004

The Duchess and her former husband, the Duke of York, reportedly sold their ski lodge, Chalet Helora, for around £19 million in 2023, according to The Telegraph.

The property, which boasts a bar, a sauna and a 650 square foot indoor swimming pool, was first purchased by Prince Andrew and Sarah in 2014.

Verbier is also an extra special place for Eugenie as it's the location where she first met her future husband, Jack, in 2010.

The Princess, 33, shared a sweet, previously unseen snap with Jack to mark Valentine's Day on Wednesday. The photo showed the couple grinning on sun loungers on a rooftop in a sun-soaked location.