Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's spectacular Christmas tree has to be seen to be believed

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoyed a traditional royal Christmas break in Sandringham, Norfolk this year. But Edoardo's son, Christopher Woolf, sweetly known as Wolfie, jetted off to sunnier climes with his mother, architect Dara Huang, to enjoy the festivities and ring in the New Year in Miami, Florida.

Dara, who welcomed her first child with ex-fiancée Edoardo during their time together, took her seven-year-old on a Disney-themed cruise, according to MailOnline, before enjoying some time in a luscious pad on Miami Beach which was, of course, adorned with the most spectacular Christmas decorations.

© Instagram Dara Huang shared this photo of her son Wolfie at Christmas

Taking to Instagram, the Florida-born architect shared a series of gorgeous snaps and videos from their time on vacation and one showed little Wolfie next to a stunning, tall Christmas tree glittering with plenty of lights and baubles.

Little Wolfie looked enamoured by the gorgeous tree – which seemingly took up plenty of space in the room at their accommodation – and was seen placing a decoration on one of the branches. Dara shared the images on New Year's Day, writing: "Happy New Years!! Rollin' into the new year in my favourite place with my favourite peeps. 2024 is going to be an amazing year!!!"

In the post, another video shows the 41-year-old business owner relaxing on a sun lounger on the beach basking in the Miami sunshine, and another shows her posing on a terrace in a stunning polka dot beach dress.

Wolfie was clearly having the time of his life during his Stateside Christmas trip and a video shared in the same carousel showed the young boy running into the ocean. According to Richard Eden of the Mail, Wolfie enjoyed a magical sailing on the family-friendly cruise liner before returning to land in Florida, where his mum grew up.

Dara Huang shared snaps from their holiday vacation View post on Instagram

Last year, Wolfie was seen spending the holidays in the UK with his dad and stepmother, Princess Beatrice. The little one even walked hand-in-hand with his dad and step mum as they took part in the royals' annual Christmas walk to St Mary Magdelene Church in Sandringham on Christmas day.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo attended the Christmas concert with Wolfie

Beatrice and Edoardo married in July 2020 and, a year later, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna. The couple prefer to keep their youngest out of the spotlight and Sienna hasn't been seen in public with the royal pair.

Before Wolfie headed to the US, however, he did get to see his father and stepmother just before Christmas arrived when he joined them at the Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, put together by the Princess of Wales. Wolfie was pictured holding Princess Beatrice's hand as they made their way into the service while Edoardo followed closely behind.