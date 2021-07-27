Kitty Spencer's sister confirms mum Victoria's attendance to wedding with stunning pictures Eliza posted two stunning pictures of her mum

Kitty Spencer and Matthew Lewis' three-day wedding at the weekend had hundreds of guests, from Emma Weymouth to Made in Chelsea's Mark Vandelli – but many wondered if the bride's parents had attended as they were not pictured.

On Monday afternoon, Kitty's sister Eliza, put some rumours to rest as she shared two stunning pictures of her mother Victoria Aitken.

In one of the pictures, the 55-year-old can be seen in a gorgeous red dress and carrying the straw Dolce & Gabbana bag that guests were gifted ahead of the wedding.

"My beautiful mummy," she captioned the picture taken at Fontana di Trevi.

Victoria did some sightseeing during her stay in Rome

The second snap sees the mother-of-the-bride getting ready for Saturday's ceremony, which took place at Villa Aldobrandini.

"Mummy getting wedding ready," Eliza wrote across it.

While Victoria was present to see her eldest daughter marry Matthew Lewis, who is 62 years old, Kitty's father Charles Spencer was nowhere to be seen.

Victoria ahead of Kitty and Matthew's wedding

Judging by his Twitter activity, it seems the father-of-the-bride was still at his Althorp Estate on Friday night, meaning that he wouldn't have been able to attend the nuptials as Italy requires those who enter the country to self-isolate for five days.

"Now, that's a moon," his message read ahead of the weekend, showing the stunning moon in the sky.

While the reason for the Earl's absence hasn't been made public, he did reveal last month in an interview with MSN that he was suffering from a painful shoulder injury that was affecting his freedom of movement.

On Monday morning, Charles returned to social media to share a short video of the deer at Althorp Estate.

"The fallow bucks in the deer park," he wrote, making no mention of Kitty's wedding.