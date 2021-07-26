Lady Kitty Spencer was a beautiful bride as she married billionaire Michael Lewis in Rome wearing a whopping six different wedding dresses from Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda division.

And although every frock was very different from the last, they were all inspired by her English heritage and her love of Italian culture.

"One of the inspirations is definitely her love for Italy. Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art and culture," Domenico Dolce told Tatler.

Perhaps the most obvious nod to Italy was the off-the-shoulder gown that Princess Diana's niece changed into following the wedding ceremony on Saturday. The hand-painted silk gown featured pale pink and yellow flowers along the top and bottom of the skirt, while Romanesque statues, pillars and archways could be seen in the middle.

Meanwhile, the skirt of her blue tulle gown was also complete with intricate antique Roman vases holding pink embroidered flowers. Kitty finished off the strapless gown with a matching cape.

Princess Diana's niece's wedding outfits were inspired by Italy and England. Credit: Dolce & Gabbana

Speaking of her bridal outfits, Stefano Gabbana added: "But she is also a girl who is very attached to her origins, to England; to her heritage of the great Victorian era. And like all the English people, she has a great passion for all kinds of flowers.

He continued: "Lady Kitty Spencer is a girl who is very respectful of her origins, so she certainly started from her Englishness, her memories, her childhood and the traditions of her country. Then, she also let herself be carried away by her passions and her refined and elegant taste."

Dolce & Gabbana shared a behind-the-scenes look at Lady Kitty Spencer's dresses

Kitty's main Victorian-style wedding dress clearly displayed the English influences. The traditional design featured white lace, a high neckline and puff shoulders as well as a nipped-in silhouette and a full skirt. It was also masterminded by the Italian fashion house, for whom Kitty is a brand ambassador.

Some of the bride's other looks over the weekend included a silver and gold embroidered cocktail dress and a Mikado silk dress embellished with sequins and applique flowers.

Dolce & Gabbana shared a beautiful video of Kitty's hand-made gowns, and fans couldn't help but praise the designs in the comments.

"Incredible. Absolutely stunning and a work of art," wrote one, and another added: "Perfect! Extraordinary."

The couple said 'I do' at the Villa Aldo Brandini, which is located in the Frascati area of Rome, in front of the likes of Viscountess Emma Weymouth, Idris Elba, Pixie Lott and Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis Vandelli.

