Did you spot Lady Kitty Spencer's unusual wedding cake? Princess Diana's niece had an epic wedding celebration

Congratulations are in order for Lady Kitty Spencer, who wed her billionaire partner Michael Lewis in a lavish ceremony near Rome on Saturday. The no-expenses-spared reception boasted the finest food and wine – but did you spot her amazing wedding cake?

WOW: 15 most beautiful royal wedding cakes that have to be seen to be believed

Shunning the traditional tiered gateau favoured by her royal relatives, Princess Diana's niece opted for a unique choice of dessert, serving her VIP guests fruit tarts.

Sharing snippets from inside the private ceremony, photographer German Larkin snapped a video of the incredible array of cakes, which featured heart-shaped pastries surrounding an epic gateau covered in mounds of fruit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Lady Kitty's lavish wedding celebration

It is not known whether Lady Kitty had just the one cake or whether the creation was one of many – after all, the 30-year-old beauty had a total of six wedding dresses, so it's highly possible she opted for a different dessert for the ceremonial cutting of the cake.

READ MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer's stunning Princess-style wedding dress revealed - plus FIVE other gowns

RELATED: Why bride Lady Kitty Spencer didn't wear Princess Diana's wedding tiara

The food at the reception, held at the Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, a 17th century country mansion on the outskirts of Rome, included a range of sweet treats.

Lady Kitty served heart-shaped tarts at her reception

Fashion PR and stylist Julia Perry shared a shot of some beautiful macarons at the table, also giving a glimpse at the pretty glassware.

The night before, the couple's celebrity guests, who included viscountess Emma Weymouth, Marjorie Gublemann, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis Vandelli and pop star Pixie Lott, dined at the Galleria Del Cardinale, a stunning baroque events space in the city.

Guests enjoyed an array of sweet treats

The menu featured a veal and tuna salad, beef broth and pumpkin cream ravioli and baked aubergine. Divine!

WEDDING BELLS: Inside Princess Diana's niece Kitty Spencer's pre-wedding party

Kitty, 30, and Michael, 62, got engaged in 2019, after first sparking romance rumours back in 2018. It is believed that the bride had to delay her original wedding plans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.