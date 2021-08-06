Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett's wedding: all the details ahead of nuptials The couple are set to tie the knot this weekend

Ant McPartlin and his fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett are preparing to say 'I do' this weekend, with the wedding thought to be taking place at a village church in Hampshire.

The Saturday Night Takeaway star was previously married to Lisa Armstrong, but the pair split in January 2018 after 11 years together.

Ant was first pictured with Anne-Marie – who worked for the same management company as Declan Donnelly's wife Ali Astall for ten years – in March 2018, and he proposed on Christmas Eve two years later.

Although the pair have remained tight-lipped about the exact details of their nuptials, they will reportedly take place sooner than originally anticipated. From the date, to the guest list and the engagement details, we've rounded up everything we know...

When are Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett getting married?

Ant and Anne-Marie got engaged on Christmas Eve

The Sun previously reported that the couple may not marry until 2022, since they have only been engaged for a few months, much of which has seen the UK endure its third COVID-19 lockdown. However, Ant and Anne's wedding is thought to be taking place this weekend in Heckfield, Hampshire, where a ring of steel has been pictured at the church in preparation for the big day, according to the MailOnline.

After their vows, the couple will reportedly head to a Georgian stately home where their reception will be held in a white marquee in the grounds. The property will also house the guests for the night.

Ant recently sparked rumours that his nuptials may take place this summer after he was spotted shopping for wedding suits. The 45-year-old and his friends visited tailor Sir Tom Baker in central London in pictures obtained by The Mirror.

Who is invited to Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett's wedding?

Declan Donnelly could be Ant's best man

One person who will likely be on the star-studded guest list is Ant's close friend and TV partner Declan Donnelly. While Dec was Ant's best man for his first wedding to ex-wife Lisa, he recently admitted he hadn't planned whether he would take on the same duties for his upcoming nuptials – but we imagine he'll be in attendance, regardless.

"He [Dec] was very good last time. He has been my best man. I've been his best man," he told Digital Spy. "But I suppose it depends on what kind of wedding we have. There's been no plans."

Other famous faces likely to attend include This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

When did Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett get engaged?

Ant shared some intimate details about how he proposed to his wife-to-be over Christmas 2020, and it sounds so sweet!

Chatting to Digital Spy magazine, the presenter explained: "It was a lovely way to end the year. I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."

What is Anne-Marie Corbett's engagement ring like?

Anne-Marie's four-carat diamond engagement ring

Ant presented Anne-Marie with a gorgeous four-carat diamond ring. Estimated to be worth £200,000, the ring features a large brilliant-cut diamond in the centre with a halo of diamonds around the edge.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds said: "A ring with a diamond of similar quality currently on our website is priced at £125,000. A traditional Mayfair jeweller might charge up to £200,000."

We can't wait to see what kind of wedding ring Anne-Marie sports...

