13 best bras to wear under your wedding dress in 2021: Top reviews for backless, strapless & more

Brides-to-be can spend hours searching for the perfect wedding dress, but they often overlook one crucial part of their outfit – their underwear.

Specifically, we're talking about finding the right bra to suit your shape, figure and dress style, whether you opt for a backless, plunging or strapless wedding dress. After all, the last thing you want in your wedding pictures is a rogue strap or poor support.

We've done the hard work for you and rounded up our pick of the best bras to go underneath your wedding dress, including pretty and practical.

Best bras for a strapless wedding dress

Whether you opt for a sweetheart neckline or a spaghetti strap, lots of wedding dresses require a strapless bra.

We're loving this Calvin Klein lace bra, which is sure to remain comfortable throughout the day thanks to its smooth fabric and memory foam padding.

Calvin Klein multiway bra, £42, John Lewis

This convertible bra is a great buy to wear on your wedding day and beyond. The detachable straps can also be crossed if needed and the cups and back are made from pretty, sheer lace.

Love Letters Convertible Bra, £40, Free People

Available in cup sizes B-F, this longline bra has removable straps and pretty lace detailing.

Longline strapless bra, £24, Pour Moi

This push-up bra will boost your cleavage, and it's easy to fasten with a front clasp.

Front buckle bra, £10.99, Amazon

Best bras for a backless wedding dress

Backless or low-back wedding dresses have been popular among brides for several years, but it's crucial you find an invisible bra to wear underneath.

This handy Marks & Spencer design can be worn with practically any dress thanks to the versatile clear straps.

Multiway bra, was £22.50 now £15.75, Marks & Spencer

Sometimes, nothing works quite like a stick-on bra – and this lace-up version means you can choose how much cleavage you want.

Stick-on bra, £22, Boux Avenue

Not only is this a stick-on bra, but the low front means it's also great for plunging necklines.

U-plunge stick-on bra, £28, John Lewis

With silk and lace, we're in love with this multi-way bra from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Marks collection, finished with a hint of sparkle.

Silk strapless bra, £28, Marks & Spencer

Best plus size bras

Make sure you feel fully supported on your big day with these beautiful bras.

Available in sizes F-H, this feminine lace non-padded style comes in white or rose and helps create a natural shape.

Natural Lift bra, £20, Marks & Spencer

Designed specifically for plus size figures, this bra features a supportive wide band and a push-up design for maximum cleavage.

Strapless push-up bra, was $54.50, Torrid

As well as the intricate geometric lace detailing, this bra comes with a high-apex cup offering plenty of support and lift.

Non-padded bra, £24, John Lewis

Best pretty bras for your wedding day

It's not all about practicality when it comes to your wedding lingerie – you also want something that will make you feel extra confident.

How pretty is this delicate lace Bluebella bra? It is designed with floral embroidered sheer mesh cups and comes with matching knickers.

Sheer Bluebella bra, £36, John Lewis

This pale pink Knickerbox Planet lace lingerie set is sure to help you feel your best on your big day.

Knickerbox Planet lace bra, £30, ASOS

Who wouldn't want to wear this gorgeous white body under their wedding dress? Complete with scalloped lace and sheer mesh panels, it's a great addition to your lingerie for your wedding day and beyond.

Lace body, £40, Boux Avenue

