When should you get your eyebrows done before your wedding day? We asked the experts to find out

There are so many things to think about before your wedding day - especially when it comes to bridal beauty prep. Are you after hair extensions? What's the best teeth whitening options? When should you have your pre-wedding tan? What is the perfect nail colour? There are so many questions. But today, let's discuss brows.

When should you get your eyebrows done before your wedding day? Is having your brows microbladed a good idea? When should they be waxed, or tinted, or even laminated? So many options, but it's whatever that works for you. We reached out to the experts to tell us everything.

RELATED: The wedding beauty countdown

Option 1: Microblading before your wedding day

If you're not blessed with Cara Delevingne-style brows, your sparse brows might be a frustration. We went to see award-winning celebrity brow artist Liarna Jessica for her top tips.

Liarna, who you can find at Liarna Jessica London in Chelsea, says getting your eyebrows microbladed could be a strong option for any bride-to-be who's worried about her brows.

"Microblading is an increasingly popular (celebrity-endorsed) permanent cosmetic procedure, where we use a tiny handheld tool with ultra-fine little needles on the tips to manually implant pigment into the skin in the form ultra-fine hairstrokes," Liarna said. "They look incredibly natural and simulate real hair."

Liarna explained that the procedure is perfect for your big day as it's low maintenance because you simply won't have to touch your brows: "The shape is created for you…if you have asymmetrical brows, we can correct it."

Your makeup artist won't have to spend time filling in your brows, with your perfect brows already created, your face will be the ideal canvas for wedding day makeup application. But it's also the prep before the wedding and after that can see this procedure being a bridal favourite.

Liarna revealed her blissfully married clients said it was a gamechanger for the honeymoon. "Throw your brow pencils away! If you're planning on visiting the pool or the beach, feel free to take a dip. Your brows will still be there when you resurface, making you look amazing!"

Liarna's microblading skills - see more on Instagram @liarna_jessica_london

How long before the wedding should you get your brows microbladed?

Liarna recommends three months, as the procedure is a two-part process.

"You have the initial treatment where we design the shape to suit your face and hair colour. We also thread and tweeze the hair, before or after the procedure, so that the hair is nice and groomed and neat. Once your brows have healed from the initial treatment, you need to come back for a second treatment. This is to make sure that any parts of the brows that need more colour can get retouched. This retouching appointment will take place 4-6 weeks after the first appointment, so you need to make sure you allow at least three months for your full procedure to be completed before your big day."

Microbladed brows take time to heal

MORE DETAILS? Microblading step by step - everything you need to know about the semi-permanent eyebrow tattoo

Option 2: Eyebrow threading before your wedding day

According to a leading brow technician at Brow Bar London, it's advised to have a consultation with your therapist at least two months before the big day. In this session, you can assess the look that you are trying to achieve and the best treatments to create the desired look. If you decide to have them threaded, redness might occur.

"As with any form of hair removal, redness is the biggest potential side effect after threading. Redness typically subsides within an hour however you can help calm things down with anti-inflammatory cream."

Eyebrow threading before your wedding day

MORE: 6 wedding perfumes worn by royal and celebrity brides

Option 3: Eyebrow waxing before your wedding day

Eyebrow waxing is a method of removing unwanted hair, using either cold or hot wax. Waxing is quick and effective particularly on thicker bushy brows, it also provides a smooth finish as it removes dead skin cells around the brow area which makes makeup application seamless. Our expert at Brow Bar London said: "By waxing your eyebrows at least, a day or two ahead of time, you will give your skin time to calm down and cool off so that you are less likely to exacerbate irritation."

Eyebrow waxing is quick and effective

Option 4: Eyebrow lamination before your wedding day

"Eyebrow lamination is the most popular procedure that focuses on creating shiny, smooth brows. Essentially a perm for your brows, it's a treatment that gives them a set, uniform shape for an extended period of time. Instead of curls, a setting lotion helps brow hair stay brushed up and lifted upward for about 6/7 weeks.

For the first 24 hours after the treatment, you should treat your brows with care, avoiding getting them wet, steam baths and saunas. After this time, you can treat them normal, simply brushing them into place every morning with a brush. We recommend opting for this treatment at least 2 days before a party or an event, during this period the colour becomes more natural."

Eyebrow lamination for smooth, shiny brows

RELATED: 7 surprising legalities you need to know before getting married

Option 5: Eyebrow tinting before your wedding day

Brow Bar London recommend a consultation with your therapist at least two months before the day for any brow treatment, where you can try out the results.

"Once you are happy with the results and we know the exact plan-the next step will be scheduling your appointment with your therapist three days before your wedding to repeat the treatment."

Eyebrow tinting before your wedding day

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.