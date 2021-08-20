Hoda Kotb's huge $250k engagement ring is nothing like she expected

Today show favourite Hoda Kotb got engaged to her partner Joel Schiffman in 2019, and her jaw-dropping engagement ring is out of this world. It features a breathtaking ice-white diamond surrounded by piercing blue sapphires, and when she showed it to the world live on air, fans were totally dazzled. But apparently, it is nothing like she expected…

The uniquely-shaped jewel has an estimated value of over $250,000, however, it is not its price tag that wowed Hoda the most, it was the sentiment behind the special design that her partner carefully planned.

When announcing the exciting news to her colleagues on the Today show, Hoda explained that her partner had painstakingly worked with a jewellery designer for months to create the perfect piece. She said: "The fact that he cared over the course of months to try to figure it out… I just assumed if it ever were to happen that he would have gone to a store and bought one. It’s beautiful."

The presenter has the most magical diamond and sapphire ring

Going on to add: "He put it on, and I was blown away by his choice, but I have to tell you I know so little about rings. I just don’t. I have worn the same bracelet and earrings for a year. If someone were to quiz me on what rings are which, I would be in last place. I wouldn’t know anything.

The Today team were so excited by the announcement

"The diamond part is square and around it, it looks like a stop sign. And it’s blue on the edge. Sapphires? I don’t know. But I love it."

Hoda fans were just as taken by the ring as she was, sharing their praise underneath the Today YouTube video of the announcement. One wrote: "That Ring... WOW!!!" and another said: "Boy Joel did good on the engagement ring."

Hoda announced her amazing news live on air

The proposal was just as picture-perfect as the ring itself, taking place while the couple were on vacation. The presenter relived the moment, revealing: "We ended up having a little dinner on the beach and he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?' I was totally shocked. He had a good poker face."

Hoda and fiancé Joel have adopted two children

The couple sadly had to change their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, so fans will have to await further news. They have adopted two children together, daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, and the family split their time between New York and Long Island.

