Today's Hoda Kotb marks special celebration with epic throwback photo The Today with Hoda & Jenna host looked so different in the fun picture

Today show star Hoda Kotb had a reason to be cheerful at the start of the week as the mother-of-two marked a special birthday.

Hoda's best friend of over 20 years, Karen Swensen, was celebrating her birthday, and the star took the opportunity to post some special pictures of the pair together from over the years.

These included a black-and-white picture taken decades ago during New Year's Eve, which has pride of place in a silver frame at Hoda's home in New York.

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb opens up about horrific parenting shame

In the picture, Hoda looked almost unrecognisable with a perm, and was all smiles, dressed in an oversized Virginia T-shirt.

Other pictures posted by the journalist included one of Karen's daughter with Hoda's oldest daughter Haley, and another of Karen cradling a newborn baby Hope.

Today's Hoda Kotb shared an incredible throwback photo to mark her best friend's birthday

In the caption, Hoda wrote: "Happy birthday to my best friend @karenswensen ... found this box of memories you gave me 20 years ago... here's to the ones we've made since… and the ones still waiting for us xoxox swipe!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "So beautiful! You guys now look like sisters!" Another added: "Best friends are priceless." A third remarked: "The dynamic duo!"

Hoda recently celebrated another birthday close to her heart – this time the adoption birthday of her oldest daughter Haley, who the star and her fiancé Joel Schiffman took home on Valentine's Day.

Hoda with her best friend Karen Swensen

The doting mum paid tribute to her little girl on Instagram with a series of family photos, which was accompanied by a series of love hearts.

The talented author previously opened up about the fact that her children have two birthdays.

Hoda with fiance Joel Schiffman

Discussing Haley's special day on the Today show, the star explained: "Haley has two birthdays: the day she was born and the day she was born to us. So the day she was born to us, is Valentine's Day."

Hoda and Joel haven't ruled out adopting another child in the future either, and the doting mum revealed during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that her family had filled the paper works for a third child, and that they were hopeful it would happen as they had enough love and room to give.

